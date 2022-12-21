Electoral Commission
|Printable version
Electoral Commission concludes five investigations with fines for two political parties
Investigations into five political parties have closed over the last month, with the Electoral Commission imposing fines on the Conservatives and Labour Party. Publishing concluded investigations is an important part of delivering transparency in political finance in the UK.
Investigations into five political parties have closed over the last month, with the Electoral Commission imposing fines on the Conservatives and Labour Party. Publishing concluded investigations is an important part of delivering transparency in political finance in the UK.
|Who we investigated
|What we investigated
|What we found
|Outcome
|British Independents (de-registered political party)
|Failure to deliver annual accounts for 2021
|Offence found
|No sanction
|Conservative and Unionist Party GB (political party)
|Late reporting of donations
|
Offences found
|
Three fines of £200 each
Fines have been paid
|Labour Party (political party)
|Late reporting of donations
|Offences found
|
Two fines of £200 each
Fines have been paid
"For transparency, parties are required to report donations on a quarterly basis so it’s important that the information they give is accurate. The requirements for political parties are clear so it’s disappointing when they are not fully complied with.
“Where we find that offences have been committed, we carefully consider the circumstances in deciding whether to impose a penalty, and if so, the level of that penalty, taking into account proportionality and a range of factors as set out in our Enforcement Policy.”
Investigations where no offences were found
|Who we investigated
|What we investigated
|What we found
|Outcome
|Redcar and Cleveland Independent (de-registered political party)
|Failure to deliver quarterly donations report on time
|No offence
|
No sanction
Case closed
|Unionist Clubs Scotland (campaigner)
|Failure to include valid imprint on campaign material
|No offence
|
No sanction
Case closed
For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 020 7271 0704, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk
Notes to editors
1. The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK. We work to promote public confidence in the democratic process and ensure its integrity by:
- enabling the delivery of free and fair elections and referendums, focusing on the needs of electors and addressing the changing environment to ensure every vote remains secure and accessible
- regulating political finance – taking proactive steps to increase transparency, ensure compliance and pursue breaches
- using our expertise to make and advocate for changes to our democracy, aiming to improve fairness, transparency and efficiency
The Commission was set up in 2000 and reports to the UK, Welsh, and Scottish parliaments.
2. This release forms part of the Commission’s regular monthly investigations update, an important part of its commitment to deliver transparency in political finance in the UK. Information of this nature is published routinely on the third Tuesday of each month. Details for sanctions from previous months are available.
3. Penalties imposed by the Commission go into the Consolidated Fund. This is managed by HM Treasury and not the Electoral Commission.
Original article link: https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/media-centre/electoral-commission-concludes-five-investigations-fines-two-political-parties
Latest News from
Electoral Commission
Political parties accepted £11m in donations in three months to September07/12/2022 14:15:00
Political parties in Great Britain and Northern Ireland have reported accepting over £11m in donations and public funds from July to September, according to figures published yesterday by the Electoral Commission. The total of £11,175,980 is made up of donations to 19 parties and compares similarly to levels reported in the same period in 2021 (£11,598,440).
Electoral Commission responds to Levelling Up Committee's report on the Strategy and Policy Statement01/12/2022 12:15:00
John Pullinger, Chair of the Electoral Commission commented on the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee’s report on the introduction of a Strategy and Policy Statement (Opens in new window)
Electoral Commission concludes investigations into political parties: British National Party and Burning Pink17/11/2022 11:10:00
Investigations into two political parties have closed over the last month, with the Electoral Commission imposing fines on one party. This is an important part of delivering transparency in political finance in the UK.
UK House Price Index for September 202217/11/2022 10:15:00
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Campaign spending from May 2022 Assembly election published28/10/2022 09:10:00
The campaign spending returns of parties that contested the May 2022 Assembly election were published yesterday by The Electoral Commission.
Electoral Commission welcomes PACAC report on the work of the Commission20/10/2022 16:10:00
The Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC) of the UK Parliament has today published a report on the work of the Electoral Commission, following an inquiry launched in September 2020.
Electoral Commission closes investigations into five political parties20/10/2022 13:43:00
Investigations into five political parties have closed over the last month, with the Electoral Commission imposing fines of £1,500 in one case. This is an important part of delivering transparency in political finance in the UK.
Northern Ireland Assembly election well-run, but barriers to voting remain22/09/2022 11:10:00
Voters in Northern Ireland are confident that May’s Assembly election was well-run with the vast majority satisfied with the process of voting and registering to vote, according to a report published today by the Electoral Commission.