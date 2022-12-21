Electoral Commission concludes five investigations with fines for two political parties

Investigations into five political parties have closed over the last month, with the Electoral Commission imposing fines on the Conservatives and Labour Party. Publishing concluded investigations is an important part of delivering transparency in political finance in the UK.

Who we investigated What we investigated What we found Outcome British Independents (de-registered political party) Failure to deliver annual accounts for 2021 Offence found No sanction Conservative and Unionist Party GB (political party) Late reporting of donations Offences found Three fines of £200 each Fines have been paid Labour Party (political party) Late reporting of donations Offences found Two fines of £200 each Fines have been paid Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation, said:

"For transparency, parties are required to report donations on a quarterly basis so it’s important that the information they give is accurate. The requirements for political parties are clear so it’s disappointing when they are not fully complied with.

“Where we find that offences have been committed, we carefully consider the circumstances in deciding whether to impose a penalty, and if so, the level of that penalty, taking into account proportionality and a range of factors as set out in our Enforcement Policy.”

Investigations where no offences were found

Who we investigated What we investigated What we found Outcome Redcar and Cleveland Independent (de-registered political party) Failure to deliver quarterly donations report on time No offence No sanction Case closed Unionist Clubs Scotland (campaigner) Failure to include valid imprint on campaign material No offence No sanction Case closed

