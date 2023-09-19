Electoral Commission concludes investigations into four political parties

Investigations into four political parties have closed over the last month, with the Electoral Commission imposing fines in each case.

Investigations where offences were found:

Who we investigated What we investigated What we found Outcome Breakthrough Party (political party) Late reporting of two donations Offences found Two fines of £200 each Fines have been paid Conservative and Unionist Party (political party) Late reporting of four donations Offences found Three fines of £200 each Fines have been paid Liberal Democrats (political party) Late reporting of 21 donations Failure to report two new loans and four changes to existing loans by due date Late reporting of one donation Offences found Thirteen fines totalling £3,300

Fines have been paid Social Democratic and Labour Party (political party) Late reporting of one donation Offences found

£1,000 fine

Payment due by 6 October 2023



Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation and Digital Transformation, said:

"Our investigations found that a number of donations were reported late by parties. In some cases, the lateness was significant and so were the amounts donated. Where we find offences, we carefully consider the circumstances in deciding whether to impose a sanction and if so, the level of that penalty. We take into account proportionality and a range of factors before making our final decision. “The timely and accurate publication of parties' donations and loans is vital to ensuring voters have transparency over how much money parties are raising. The political finance laws we enforce are there to ensure this transparency. The laws are clear, so it is always disappointing when they are not met..”

For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 020 7271 0704, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk

Notes to Editors