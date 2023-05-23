Electoral Commission concludes investigations into four political parties

Investigations into four political parties have closed over the last month, with the Electoral Commission imposing fines on one party.

Investigations where offences were found

Who we investigated What we investigated What we found Outcome Conservative and Unionist Party GB (political party) Failure to report two donations by due date Offences found No sanction Green Party Northern Ireland (political party) Inaccurate and late reporting of donations Offences found No sanction Irish Republican Socialist Party (political party) Failure to deliver spending returns for 2022 Northern Ireland Assembly election Offences found No sanction Labour Party (political party) Late reporting of donations Offences found Three fines of £200 each



Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation and Digital Transformation, said:

"Political finance laws ensure that the system is both transparent and accurate. For transparency, parties are required to report larger donations on a quarterly basis and it’s important that the information they give is accurate. The requirements for political parties are clear so it’s disappointing when they are not fully complied with. “Where we find offences, we carefully consider the circumstances in deciding whether to impose a penalty, and if so, the level of that penalty. We take into account proportionality and a range of factors as set out in our Enforcement Policy before making our final decision. Publishing closed cases is an important part of delivering transparency in political finance in the UK. “In the case of the Labour Party, our investigations found seven offences related to the late reporting of donations from one of its quarterly financial reports, three of which have resulted in a sanction.”

