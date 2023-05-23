Electoral Commission
Electoral Commission concludes investigations into four political parties
Investigations into four political parties have closed over the last month, with the Electoral Commission imposing fines on one party.
Investigations where offences were found
|Who we investigated
|What we investigated
|What we found
|Outcome
|Conservative and Unionist Party GB (political party)
|Failure to report two donations by due date
|Offences found
|No sanction
|Green Party Northern Ireland (political party)
|Inaccurate and late reporting of donations
|Offences found
|No sanction
|Irish Republican Socialist Party (political party)
|Failure to deliver spending returns for 2022 Northern Ireland Assembly election
|Offences found
|No sanction
|Labour Party (political party)
|Late reporting of donations
|Offences found
|Three fines of £200 each
Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation and Digital Transformation, said:
"Political finance laws ensure that the system is both transparent and accurate. For transparency, parties are required to report larger donations on a quarterly basis and it’s important that the information they give is accurate. The requirements for political parties are clear so it’s disappointing when they are not fully complied with.
“Where we find offences, we carefully consider the circumstances in deciding whether to impose a penalty, and if so, the level of that penalty. We take into account proportionality and a range of factors as set out in our Enforcement Policy before making our final decision. Publishing closed cases is an important part of delivering transparency in political finance in the UK.
“In the case of the Labour Party, our investigations found seven offences related to the late reporting of donations from one of its quarterly financial reports, three of which have resulted in a sanction.”
For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 020 7271 0704, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk
Notes to Editors
- The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK. We work to promote public confidence in the democratic process and ensure its integrity by:
- enabling the delivery of free and fair elections and referendums, focusing on the needs of electors and addressing the changing environment to ensure every vote remains secure and accessible
- regulating political finance – taking proactive steps to increase transparency, ensure compliance and pursue breaches
- using our expertise to make and advocate for changes to our democracy, aiming to improve fairness, transparency and efficiency
The Commission was set up in 2000 and reports to the UK and Scottish Parliaments.
- This release forms part of the Commission’s regular monthly investigations update, an important part of its commitment to deliver transparency in political finance in the UK. Information of this nature is published routinely on the third Tuesday of each month. Details for sanctions from previous months are available.
- Penalties imposed by the Commission go into the Consolidated Fund. This is managed by HM Treasury and not the Electoral Commission.
