Electoral Commission
Electoral Commission concludes investigations into political parties: British National Party and Burning Pink
Investigations into two political parties have closed over the last month, with the Electoral Commission imposing fines on one party. This is an important part of delivering transparency in political finance in the UK.
Investigations
|Who we investigated
|What we investigated
|What we found
|Outcome
British National Party GB (political party)
|Late reporting of donations
|Late reporting of donations
|Two fines totalling £2,750
|Late delivery of annual statement of accounts
|Late delivery of annual statement of accounts
|£3,000 fine
|Burning Pink (de-registered political party)
|Late delivery of annual statement of accounts
|No offence
No sanction
Case closed
Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation, said:
“Political finance laws are in place to make sure the system is transparent and accurate. The requirements for political parties are clear so it’s disappointing when they are not met.
“In the case of the British National Party, we considered three offences in our investigation. Two related to the party’s failure to report two significant donations. In a separate offence, the party delivered its 2020 accounts over a month late.
“Our investigation into Burning Pink found no offence. It is important that where there are reasonable grounds to suspect an offence, we investigate to establish whether or not one took place.”
Notes to editors
1. The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK. We work to promote public confidence in the democratic process and ensure its integrity by:
- enabling the delivery of free and fair elections and referendums, focusing on the needs of electors and addressing the changing environment to ensure every vote remains secure and accessible
- regulating political finance – taking proactive steps to increase transparency, ensure compliance and pursue breaches
- using our expertise to make and advocate for changes to our democracy, aiming to improve fairness, transparency and efficiency
The Commission was set up in 2000 and reports to the UK, Welsh, and Scottish parliaments.
2. This release forms part of the Commission’s regular monthly investigations update, an important part of its commitment to deliver transparency in political finance in the UK. Information of this nature is published routinely on the third Tuesday of each month. Details for sanctions from previous months are available.
3. Penalties imposed by the Commission go into the Consolidated Fund. This is managed by HM Treasury and not the Electoral Commission.
Original article link: https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/media-centre/electoral-commission-concludes-investigations-political-parties-british-national-party-and-burning
