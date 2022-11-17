Electoral Commission concludes investigations into political parties: British National Party and Burning Pink

Investigations

Who we investigated What we investigated What we found Outcome British National Party GB (political party) Late reporting of donations Late reporting of donations Two fines totalling £2,750 Late delivery of annual statement of accounts Late delivery of annual statement of accounts £3,000 fine Burning Pink (de-registered political party) Late delivery of annual statement of accounts No offence No sanction Case closed Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation, said:

“Political finance laws are in place to make sure the system is transparent and accurate. The requirements for political parties are clear so it’s disappointing when they are not met.

“In the case of the British National Party, we considered three offences in our investigation. Two related to the party’s failure to report two significant donations. In a separate offence, the party delivered its 2020 accounts over a month late.

“Our investigation into Burning Pink found no offence. It is important that where there are reasonable grounds to suspect an offence, we investigate to establish whether or not one took place.”