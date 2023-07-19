Electoral Commission
|Printable version
Electoral Commission concludes investigations into three political parties
Investigations into three political parties have closed over the last month, with no sanctions imposed by the Electoral Commission.
Investigations where offences were found:
|Who we investigated
|What we investigated
|What we found
|Outcome
|All for Unity (political party)
|Failure to deliver two quarterly donations and loans reports by due date
|Offences found
|No sanction
|English Democrats (political party)
|Failure to deliver a complete statement of accounts
|Offences found
|No sanction
|Irish Republican Socialist Party (political party)
|Failure to deliver five quarterly donations and loans reports by due date
|No determination of offence
|No sanction
Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation and Digital Transformation, yesterday said:
"It is important for transparency that voters have timely and accurate information about political parties’ finances. Political finance laws ensure that the system is both transparent and accurate. These laws are clear, so it is always disappointing when they are not met.
“Our investigations into All for Unity and English Democrats found offences, but no sanctions were issued. Where we find offences, we carefully consider the circumstances. We consider a range of factors, as set out in the Enforcement Policy, before deciding whether to impose sanctions, including proportionality. Publishing information on closed investigations is an important part of delivering transparency in political finance in the UK.”
For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 020 7271 0704, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk.
Notes to Editors
- The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK. We work to promote public confidence in the democratic process and ensure its integrity by:
- enabling the delivery of free and fair elections and referendums, focusing on the needs of electors and addressing the changing environment to ensure every vote remains secure and accessible.
- regulating political finance – taking proactive steps to increase transparency, ensure compliance and pursue breaches.
- using our expertise to make and advocate for changes to our democracy, aiming to improve fairness, transparency and efficiency.
The Commission was set up in 2000 and reports to the UK and Scottish Parliaments.
- This release forms part of the Commission’s regular monthly investigations update, an important part of its commitment to deliver transparency in political finance in the UK. Information of this nature is published routinely on the third Tuesday of each month. Details for sanctions from previous months are available.
- Penalties imposed by the Commission go into the Consolidated Fund. This is managed by HM Treasury and not the Electoral Commission.
Original article link: https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/media-centre/electoral-commission-concludes-investigations-three-political-parties
Latest News from
Electoral Commission
Improvements needed to ensure voter ID does not become a barrier to voting23/06/2023 13:25:00
Further work is required to ensure that elections remain accessible to all, according to interim findings from the Electoral Commission on the new voter ID policy.
Political parties accept donations of nearly £21 million in first quarter of 202309/06/2023 10:25:00
Political parties registered in the UK have reported accepting £20,887,106 in donations and public funds during the first quarter of 2023, according to figures published yesterday by the Electoral Commission.
Electoral Commission concludes investigations into four political parties23/05/2023 11:05:00
Investigations into four political parties have closed over the last month, with the Electoral Commission imposing fines on one party.
Electoral Commission urges voters in Northern Ireland to get ready for Thursday’s elections16/05/2023 13:25:00
The Electoral Commission is encouraging voters in Northern Ireland to make sure they are ready for the local council elections taking place on Thursday 18 May.
Remember to bring your photo ID to vote03/05/2023 13:10:00
Voters across England are being urged to remember their ID when they go to the polling station tomorrow.
Last chance to register to vote for the 2023 local council elections in Northern Ireland27/04/2023 14:10:00
With only one day left to register to vote for the local council elections in Northern Ireland the Electoral Commission is reminding voters that they must be registered to ensure that their voice is heard on Thursday 18 May.
No place for candidate intimidation or abuse ahead of May elections20/04/2023 16:10:00
With local elections in England and Northern Ireland taking place next month, the Electoral Commission is highlighting the abuse faced by election candidates and calling for a campaign free of intimidation, abuse or fear. The appeal comes after 40% of candidates at last year’s elections in England reported experiencing some kind of abuse or intimidation.
A week left to apply for a postal or proxy vote at local council elections in Northern Ireland20/04/2023 13:25:00
The Electoral Commission is reminding voters across Northern Ireland who are unable to make it to their polling station on 18 May that time is running out to apply for a postal or proxy vote.
A week left to apply for a postal or proxy vote at local council elections in Northern Ireland19/04/2023 16:15:00
The Electoral Commission is reminding voters across Northern Ireland who are unable to make it to their polling station on 18 May that time is running out to apply for a postal or proxy vote.