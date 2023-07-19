Electoral Commission concludes investigations into three political parties

Investigations into three political parties have closed over the last month, with no sanctions imposed by the Electoral Commission.

Investigations where offences were found:

Who we investigated What we investigated What we found Outcome All for Unity (political party) Failure to deliver two quarterly donations and loans reports by due date Offences found No sanction English Democrats (political party) Failure to deliver a complete statement of accounts Offences found No sanction Irish Republican Socialist Party (political party) Failure to deliver five quarterly donations and loans reports by due date No determination of offence No sanction



Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation and Digital Transformation, yesterday said:

"It is important for transparency that voters have timely and accurate information about political parties’ finances. Political finance laws ensure that the system is both transparent and accurate. These laws are clear, so it is always disappointing when they are not met. “Our investigations into All for Unity and English Democrats found offences, but no sanctions were issued. Where we find offences, we carefully consider the circumstances. We consider a range of factors, as set out in the Enforcement Policy, before deciding whether to impose sanctions, including proportionality. Publishing information on closed investigations is an important part of delivering transparency in political finance in the UK.”

