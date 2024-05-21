Electoral Commission concludes investigations into three political parties

Four investigations into three political parties have closed over the last month, with the Electoral Commission imposing fines in three of the cases.

Investigations where offences were found:

Who we investigated What we investigated What we found Outcome Britain First (registered political party) The party’s failure to deliver its 2022 statement of accounts by the deadline One offence found One fine of £1,500 Penalty was due on 16 May, but as this was not paid the fine has now increased to £1,875. The Labour Party (accounting unit – Ipswich Constituency Labour Party) The accounting unit’s late reporting of its 2021 statement of accounts One offence found No sanction The Labour Party (registered political party) The failure to notify a change in accounting unit treasurer, and four late reported donations One contravention found Four offences found A compliance notice issued One fine of £400 Penalty paid on 13 May 2024 Liberal Democrats (registered political party) The late reporting of four donations Four offences found One fine of £350 Penalty paid on 12 April 2024



Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation and Digital Transformation, said:

“The laws we enforce are there to ensure transparency in the finances of political parties and to increase public confidence in our system, so it’s important that parties comply with the requirements, and report to us in a timely fashion.”

Notes to Editors

