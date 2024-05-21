Electoral Commission
|Printable version
Electoral Commission concludes investigations into three political parties
Four investigations into three political parties have closed over the last month, with the Electoral Commission imposing fines in three of the cases.
Investigations where offences were found:
|Who we investigated
|What we investigated
|What we found
|Outcome
|Britain First (registered political party)
|The party’s failure to deliver its 2022 statement of accounts by the deadline
|One offence found
|
One fine of £1,500
Penalty was due on 16 May, but as this was not paid the fine has now increased to £1,875.
|The Labour Party (accounting unit – Ipswich Constituency Labour Party)
|The accounting unit’s late reporting of its 2021 statement of accounts
|One offence found
|No sanction
|The Labour Party (registered political party)
|The failure to notify a change in accounting unit treasurer, and four late reported donations
|
One contravention found
Four offences found
|
A compliance notice issued
One fine of £400
Penalty paid on 13 May 2024
|Liberal Democrats (registered political party)
|The late reporting of four donations
|Four offences found
|
One fine of £350
Penalty paid on 12 April 2024
Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation and Digital Transformation, said:
“The laws we enforce are there to ensure transparency in the finances of political parties and to increase public confidence in our system, so it’s important that parties comply with the requirements, and report to us in a timely fashion.”
For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 020 7271 0704, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk (Opens in new window)
Notes to Editors
- The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK. We work to promote public confidence in the democratic process and ensure its integrity by:
- enabling the delivery of free and fair elections and referendums, focusing on the needs of electors and addressing the changing environment to ensure every vote remains secure and accessible.
- regulating political finance – taking proactive steps to increase transparency, ensure compliance and pursue breaches.
- using our expertise to make and advocate for changes to our democracy, aiming to improve fairness, transparency and efficiency. The Commission was set up in 2000 and reports to the UK, Welsh and Scottish parliaments.
- This release forms part of the Commission’s regular monthly investigations update, an important part of its commitment to deliver transparency in political finance in the UK. Information of this nature is published routinely on the third Tuesday of each month. Details for sanctions from previous months are available.
- Penalties imposed by the Commission go into the Consolidated Fund. This is managed by HM Treasury and not the Electoral Commission.
Original article link: https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/media-centre/electoral-commission-concludes-investigations-three-political-parties-0
Latest News from
Electoral Commission
Post poll statement - May 202403/05/2024 12:10:00
After the close of polls on Thursday 2 May, an Electoral Commission spokesperson gave a post poll statement.
Remember to bring your photo ID to vote02/05/2024 12:10:00
Voters across England and Wales are being urged to remember their ID when they go to the polling station today.
Scottish voters urged to check their ID before the UK general election23/04/2024 15:25:00
A new public awareness campaign, launched yesterday by the Electoral Commission, is urging voters across Scotland to make sure they are ready for changes to how we vote at UK Parliament elections.
Last chance to apply for free voter ID23/04/2024 13:20:00
There is just one day left to apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate, for voters who do not have another accepted form of photo ID they can use in a polling station.
Electoral Commission publishes concluded investigation update16/04/2024 14:25:00
The Electoral Commission has fined the Conservative and Unionist Party £1,500 after concluding an investigation into the party’s failure to accurately report donations and loans.
Millions of missing voters urged to register before deadline09/04/2024 13:10:00
With only one week left to register to vote for the local elections in England and Wales, the Electoral Commission is reminding voters that they must be registered to ensure their voice is heard on 2 May.
Just four weeks left to apply for free voter ID27/03/2024 13:10:00
Voters without ID have just four weeks left to apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate, before the elections in May.
Electoral Commission response to cyber-attack attribution26/03/2024 15:25:00
The UK Government yesterday announced that a previous cyber-attack on the Electoral Commission has been attributed to a China state-affiliated actor.