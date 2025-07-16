Electoral Commission
Electoral Commission concludes investigations into two political parties
The Electoral Commission has concluded investigations into two political parties. The announcement is part of the Commission’s monthly update on concluded investigations.
|Who we investigated
|What we investigated
|What we found
|Outcome
|Local First Party (political party)
|Failure to deliver its 2023 statement of accounts on time
|No offence found
|No further action
|Propel (political party)
|The late reporting of two non-cash donations
|No determination of an offence made
|No further action
Jackie Killeen, Director of Electoral Administration and Regulation, said:
“The political finance laws we enforce are there to ensure transparency in the finances of political parties and to increase public confidence in our system, so it’s important that parties comply with the requirements and report to us in a timely fashion.
“As a regulator, we act proportionately and take into consideration a range of factors when reaching our decisions, as set out in our Enforcement Policy. Our priority is always to help the regulated community come into compliance with the laws and deliver transparency.”
Notes to Editors
- The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK. We work to promote public confidence in the democratic process and ensure its integrity by:
- enabling the delivery of free and fair elections and referendums, focusing on the needs of electors and addressing the changing environment to ensure every vote remains secure and accessible.
- regulating political finance – taking proactive steps to increase transparency, ensure compliance and pursue breaches.
- using our expertise to make and advocate for changes to our democracy, aiming to improve fairness, transparency and efficiency.
- The Commission was set up in 2000 and reports to the UK, Welsh and Scottish parliaments.
- This release forms part of the Commission’s regular monthly investigations update, an important part of its commitment to deliver transparency in political finance in the UK. Information of this nature is published routinely on the third Tuesday of each month. Details of investigations closed in previous months are available on our website.
- Penalties imposed by the Commission go into the Consolidated Fund. This is managed by HM Treasury and not the Electoral Commission.
