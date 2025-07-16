Electoral Commission concludes investigations into two political parties

The Electoral Commission has concluded investigations into two political parties. The announcement is part of the Commission’s monthly update on concluded investigations.

Who we investigated What we investigated What we found Outcome Local First Party (political party) Failure to deliver its 2023 statement of accounts on time No offence found No further action Propel (political party) The late reporting of two non-cash donations No determination of an offence made No further action



Jackie Killeen, Director of Electoral Administration and Regulation, said:

“The political finance laws we enforce are there to ensure transparency in the finances of political parties and to increase public confidence in our system, so it’s important that parties comply with the requirements and report to us in a timely fashion. “As a regulator, we act proportionately and take into consideration a range of factors when reaching our decisions, as set out in our Enforcement Policy. Our priority is always to help the regulated community come into compliance with the laws and deliver transparency.”

