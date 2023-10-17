Electoral Commission concludes investigations into two political parties

Investigations into two political parties have closed over the last month, with the Electoral Commission imposing fines in each case.

Investigations where offences were found:

Who we investigated What we investigated What we found Outcome Liberal Democrats (political party) Late reporting of 25 donations Offences found Two fines of £200 each, and one fine of £2,000 fines has been paid The Reclaim Party (political party) Late reporting of an audit report with the party's 2021 accounts Offences found One fine of £1,250 fine has been paid



Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation and Digital Transformation, said:

"The political finance laws we enforce are there to ensure transparency and increase public confidence in our system. The laws are clear, so it is always disappointing when they are not followed.” “Our investigation into the Liberal Democrats found a number of donations reported late and 15 offences, while our investigation into the Reclaim Party found a failure to deliver an audit report along with the accounts. Where we find offences, we carefully consider the circumstances in deciding whether to impose a sanction. We take into account a range of factors before making our final decision, including proportionality.”

