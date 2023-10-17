Electoral Commission
Electoral Commission concludes investigations into two political parties
Investigations into two political parties have closed over the last month, with the Electoral Commission imposing fines in each case.
Investigations where offences were found:
|Who we investigated
|What we investigated
|What we found
|Outcome
|Liberal Democrats (political party)
|Late reporting of 25 donations
|Offences found
|
Two fines of £200 each, and one fine of £2,000 fines has been paid
|The Reclaim Party (political party)
|Late reporting of an audit report with the party's 2021 accounts
|Offences found
|
One fine of £1,250 fine has been paid
Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation and Digital Transformation, said:
"The political finance laws we enforce are there to ensure transparency and increase public confidence in our system. The laws are clear, so it is always disappointing when they are not followed.”
“Our investigation into the Liberal Democrats found a number of donations reported late and 15 offences, while our investigation into the Reclaim Party found a failure to deliver an audit report along with the accounts. Where we find offences, we carefully consider the circumstances in deciding whether to impose a sanction. We take into account a range of factors before making our final decision, including proportionality.”
For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 020 7271 0704, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk
Notes to Editors
- The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK. We work to promote public confidence in the democratic process and ensure its integrity by:
- enabling the delivery of free and fair elections and referendums, focusing on the needs of electors and addressing the changing environment to ensure every vote remains secure and accessible.
- regulating political finance – taking proactive steps to increase transparency, ensure compliance and pursue breaches.
- using our expertise to make and advocate for changes to our democracy, aiming to improve fairness, transparency and efficiency.
The Commission was set up in 2000 and reports to the UK, Welsh and Scottish parliaments.
- This release forms part of the Commission’s regular monthly investigations update, an important part of its commitment to deliver transparency in political finance in the UK. Information of this nature is published routinely on the third Tuesday of each month. Details for sanctions from previous months are available.
- Penalties imposed by the Commission go into the Consolidated Fund. This is managed by HM Treasury and not the Electoral Commission.
