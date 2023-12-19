Electoral Commission concludes investigations into two political parties

Investigations into two political parties have closed over the last month, with the Electoral Commission imposing fines in each case.

Investigations where offences were found:

Who we investigated What we investigated What we found Outcome Andover Alliance (de-registered political party) Failure to deliver the statement of accounts for 2022 by due date Offences found One fine of £200 imposed on party treasurer Payment due by 19 December 2023 Labour Party (registered political party) Late reporting of 18 donations Offences found One fine of £250 imposed on party Fine has been paid



Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation and Digital Transformation, said:

"The political finance laws we enforce are there to ensure transparency and increase public confidence in our system. The laws are clear, so it is always disappointing when they are not followed. “Where we find offences, we carefully consider the circumstances before deciding whether to impose a sanction. We take into account a range of factors before making our final decision, including proportionality.”

