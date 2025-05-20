Electoral Commission
Electoral Commission concludes investigations into two political parties
The Electoral Commission has concluded two investigations into the late delivery of annual statements of accounts. In both cases, the Commission decided it was not in the public interest to continue the investigation and closed it with no further action.
The announcement is part of the Commission’s monthly update on concluded investigations.
|Who we investigated
|What we investigated
|What we found
|Outcome
|Kingston Independent Residents Group (GB) (registered political party)
|Late delivery of statement of accounts for 2023
|No determination of an offence made
|No further action
|Northern Independence Party (GB) (de-registered political party)
|Late delivery of statement of accounts for 2023
|No determination of an offence made
|No further action
Electoral law requires all parties to submit annual statements of accounts to the Commission. The requirement also applies to accounting units with an annual income or expenditure of more than £25,000.
Claire Robbie, Head of Regulatory Action and Enforcement, said:
“Our investigations into the Northern Independence Party and the Kingston Independent Residents Group found that their statement of accounts for 2023 were reported late. We did not consider penalties proportionate in these cases because reasonable explanations were provided, but we have been working to ensure they understand their legal obligations and fulfil them correctly in future.
“The laws we enforce are there to ensure transparency in the political finance regime and to increase public confidence in our system, so it’s important statement of accounts are reported accurately and on time.”
For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 020 7271 0704, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk (Opens in new window)
Notes to Editors
- The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK. We work to promote public confidence in the democratic process and ensure its integrity by:
- enabling the delivery of free and fair elections and referendums, focusing on the needs of electors and addressing the changing environment to ensure every vote remains secure and accessible.
- regulating political finance – taking proactive steps to increase transparency, ensure compliance and pursue breaches.
- using our expertise to make and advocate for changes to our democracy, aiming to improve fairness, transparency and efficiency.
- The Commission was set up in 2000 and reports to the UK, Welsh and Scottish parliaments.
- This release forms part of the Commission’s regular monthly investigations update, an important part of its commitment to deliver transparency in political finance in the UK. Information of this nature is published routinely on the third Tuesday of each month. Details of investigations closed in previous months are available on our website.
- Penalties imposed by the Commission go into the Consolidated Fund. This is managed by HM Treasury and not the Electoral Commission.
