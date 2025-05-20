Electoral Commission concludes investigations into two political parties

The Electoral Commission has concluded two investigations into the late delivery of annual statements of accounts. In both cases, the Commission decided it was not in the public interest to continue the investigation and closed it with no further action.

The announcement is part of the Commission’s monthly update on concluded investigations.

Who we investigated What we investigated What we found Outcome Kingston Independent Residents Group (GB) (registered political party) Late delivery of statement of accounts for 2023 No determination of an offence made No further action Northern Independence Party (GB) (de-registered political party) Late delivery of statement of accounts for 2023 No determination of an offence made No further action



Electoral law requires all parties to submit annual statements of accounts to the Commission. The requirement also applies to accounting units with an annual income or expenditure of more than £25,000.

Claire Robbie, Head of Regulatory Action and Enforcement, said:

“Our investigations into the Northern Independence Party and the Kingston Independent Residents Group found that their statement of accounts for 2023 were reported late. We did not consider penalties proportionate in these cases because reasonable explanations were provided, but we have been working to ensure they understand their legal obligations and fulfil them correctly in future. “The laws we enforce are there to ensure transparency in the political finance regime and to increase public confidence in our system, so it’s important statement of accounts are reported accurately and on time.”

For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 020 7271 0704, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk

