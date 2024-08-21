Electoral Commission
|Printable version
Electoral Commission concludes investigations into two political parties (August 2024)
Investigations into two political parties have closed over the last month, with the Electoral Commission imposing fines in both cases.
|Who we investigated
|What we investigated
|
What we found
|Outcome
|Liberal Democrats (registered political party)
|The late reporting of 23 donations
|22 offences found
|
Five fines totalling £3,600
Penalty paid on 2 August 2024
|Richmond Park Constituency Labour Party (accounting unit)
|The party’s failure to deliver its 2022 statement of accounts by the deadline
|One offence found
|
One fine of £1,000
Penalty paid on 26 July 2024
Jackie Killeen, Director of Electoral Administration and Regulation, yesterday said:
“The laws we enforce are there to ensure there is transparency over the money spent and received by political parties, and to increase public confidence in our system. It’s important that parties comply with the requirements, and report to us in a timely fashion.”
For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 020 7271 0704, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk (Opens in new window)
Notes to Editors
- The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK. We work to promote public confidence in the democratic process and ensure its integrity by:
- enabling the delivery of free and fair elections and referendums, focusing on the needs of electors and addressing the changing environment to ensure every vote remains secure and accessible.
- regulating political finance – taking proactive steps to increase transparency, ensure compliance and pursue breaches.
- using our expertise to make and advocate for changes to our democracy, aiming to improve fairness, transparency and efficiency.
The Commission was set up in 2000 and reports to the UK, Welsh and Scottish parliaments.
- This release forms part of the Commission’s regular monthly investigations update, an important part of its commitment to deliver transparency in political finance in the UK. Information of this nature is published routinely on the third Tuesday of each month. Details of investigations closed in previous months are available on our website.
- Penalties imposed by the Commission go into the Consolidated Fund. This is managed by HM Treasury and not the Electoral Commission.
Original article link: https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/media-centre/electoral-commission-concludes-investigations-two-political-parties-august-2024
Latest News from
Electoral Commission
Statement on conclusion of ICO investigation31/07/2024 09:25:00
Statement on conclusion of ICO investigation (30 July 2024).
First set of 2023 financial accounts for political parties published23/07/2024 15:25:00
Financial accounts of political parties and accounting units, with income and expenditure of £250,000 or less, have been published today by the Electoral Commission. The accounts are for the year ending 31 December 2023.
£1.9m received by political parties in final days of campaign16/07/2024 14:20:00
£1.9 million in donations to political parties have been reported to the Electoral Commission in the final weekly pre-poll reports, covering donations received in the final week of campaigning and polling day itself.
Over £4 million received by political parties in third week of campaign01/07/2024 12:20:00
£4.04m in donations to political parties have been reported to the Electoral Commission in the third weekly pre-poll report, published ahead of the UK Parliamentary general election on 4 July.
Over £5.8m received by political parties and campaigners in second week of campaign24/06/2024 13:10:00
£5.8m in donations to political parties have been reported to the Electoral Commission in the second weekly pre-poll report, published ahead of the UK Parliamentary general election on 4 July.
Last chance for Brits overseas to vote in general election24/06/2024 09:10:00
British citizens living abroad that have registered to vote in the UK general election are being encouraged to check they have applied for an absent vote if they are not able to vote in person.
One week left to apply for free voter ID20/06/2024 14:10:00
For the first time at a general election, voters in Great Britain will need to bring photographic ID to receive a ballot paper at a polling station.
Over £3m received by political parties and campaigners in first week of campaign17/06/2024 11:05:00
£3.247m in donations to political parties have been reported to the Electoral Commission in the first weekly pre-poll report, published ahead of the UK Parliamentary general election on 4 July.