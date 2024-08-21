Electoral Commission concludes investigations into two political parties (August 2024)

Investigations into two political parties have closed over the last month, with the Electoral Commission imposing fines in both cases.

Who we investigated What we investigated

What we found Outcome Liberal Democrats (registered political party) The late reporting of 23 donations 22 offences found Five fines totalling £3,600 Penalty paid on 2 August 2024 Richmond Park Constituency Labour Party (accounting unit) The party’s failure to deliver its 2022 statement of accounts by the deadline One offence found One fine of £1,000 Penalty paid on 26 July 2024



Jackie Killeen, Director of Electoral Administration and Regulation, yesterday said:

“The laws we enforce are there to ensure there is transparency over the money spent and received by political parties, and to increase public confidence in our system. It’s important that parties comply with the requirements, and report to us in a timely fashion.”

For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 020 7271 0704, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk (Opens in new window)

Notes to Editors

The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK. We work to promote public confidence in the democratic process and ensure its integrity by:

enabling the delivery of free and fair elections and referendums, focusing on the needs of electors and addressing the changing environment to ensure every vote remains secure and accessible.

regulating political finance – taking proactive steps to increase transparency, ensure compliance and pursue breaches.

using our expertise to make and advocate for changes to our democracy, aiming to improve fairness, transparency and efficiency.

The Commission was set up in 2000 and reports to the UK, Welsh and Scottish parliaments.