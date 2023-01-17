Electoral Commission concludes three investigations into political parties

Investigations into three political parties have closed over the last month, with the Electoral Commission imposing a fine on one party. Publishing closed cases is an important part of delivering transparency in political finance in the UK.

Who we investigated What we investigated What we found Outcome English Democrats (political party) Late delivery of annual statement of accounts Offence found £1,500 fine Portsmouth Independent Party (political party) Late delivery of annual statement of accounts Offence found No sanction Case closed Late notification of change of registered officer Offence found No sanction Case closed Scotland’s Independence Referendum Party (de-registered political party) Failure to deliver annual statement of accounts Offence found No sanction Case closed Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation, said:

“Political finance laws are in place to make sure the system is transparent and accurate. The requirements for political parties are clear so it’s disappointing when they are not met.

“We consider every case in line with our Enforcement Policy. Where we find an offence has taken place, we take a proportionate approach and do not automatically issue a sanction.

