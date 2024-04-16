Electoral Commission publishes concluded investigation update

The Electoral Commission has fined the Conservative and Unionist Party £1,500 after concluding an investigation into the party’s failure to accurately report donations and loans. The announcement is part of the Commission’s monthly update on concluded investigations.

Who we investigated What we investigated What we found Outcome Conservative and Unionist Party (registered political party) The late reporting of nine donations, the incorrect reporting of five donations, and two late reported loan transactions 14 offences found Five fines totalling £1,500 Penalties paid on 28 March 2024



Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation and Digital Transformation, said:

"Our investigation into the Conservative and Unionist Party found a number of donations inaccurately reported, and donations and loans reported late. The political finance laws we enforce are there to ensure transparency in how parties are funded and to increase public confidence in our system, so it’s important funding is reported accurately and on time.”

