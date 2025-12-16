Electoral Commission publishes concluded investigation update

The Electoral Commission has concluded an investigation into campaign group Best for Britain. The announcement is part of the Commission’s monthly update on concluded investigations.

Who we investigated What we investigated What we found Outcome Best for Britain (third party campaigner) Failure to return an impermissible donation of £50,000 within 30 days of receipt Two offences The impermissible donation was voluntarily returned by the campaigner, although after the 30 day deadline Fine of £900 Paid on 9 December 2025



Jackie Killeen, Director of Electoral Administration and Regulation, said:

“The political finance laws are in place to ensure that parties and campaigners can only accept money from permissible sources. Where a donation is impermissible it must be returned promptly and reported for transparency. It is important that the requirements are complied with to support public confidence in the system.”

