Electoral Commission
Electoral Commission publishes concluded investigation update
The Electoral Commission has concluded an investigation into the Irish Republican Socialist Party. The announcement is part of the Commission’s monthly update on concluded investigations.
|Who we investigated
|What we investigated
|What we found
|Outcome
|The Irish Republican Socialist Party (political party)
|Failure to deliver its 2023 statement of accounts by the due date
|One offence
|Fine of £350, which was paid on 13 February 2026
Cahir Hughes, Head of the Electoral Commission in Northern Ireland, said:
“The political finance laws we enforce are there to ensure transparency in the finances of political parties and to increase public confidence in our system. It’s important that parties in Northern Ireland comply with the requirements to submit financial information and report to us in a timely fashion.
“As a regulator, we act proportionately and take into consideration a range of factors when reaching our decisions, as set out in our Enforcement Policy. Our priority is always to help regulated bodies come into compliance with the laws and deliver transparency.”
For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 020 7271 0704, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk
Notes to Editors
- The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK. We work to promote public confidence in the democratic process and ensure its integrity by:
- enabling the delivery of free and fair elections and referendums, focusing on the needs of electors and addressing the changing environment to ensure every vote remains secure and accessible.
- regulating political finance – taking proactive steps to increase transparency, ensure compliance and pursue breaches.
- using our expertise to make and advocate for changes to our democracy, aiming to improve fairness, transparency and efficiency.
The Commission was set up in 2000 and reports to the UK, Welsh and Scottish parliaments.
- This release forms part of the Commission’s regular monthly investigations update, an important part of its commitment to deliver transparency in political finance in the UK. Information of this nature is published routinely on the third Tuesday of each month. Details of investigations closed in previous months are available on our website.
- Penalties imposed by the Commission go into the Consolidated Fund. This is managed by HM Treasury and not the Electoral Commission.
- Third-party campaigners or non-party campaigners are individuals and organisations that campaign in the run up to elections but do not stand as political parties or candidates. There are rules non-party campaigners must follow on campaign spending, donations and reporting, which the Electoral Commission regulates. Guidance about third-party campaigners is available on our website.
Original article link: https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/media-centre/electoral-commission-publishes-concluded-investigation-update-1
