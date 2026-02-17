Electoral Commission publishes concluded investigation update

The Electoral Commission has concluded an investigation into the Irish Republican Socialist Party. The announcement is part of the Commission’s monthly update on concluded investigations.

Who we investigated What we investigated What we found Outcome The Irish Republican Socialist Party (political party) Failure to deliver its 2023 statement of accounts by the due date One offence Fine of £350, which was paid on 13 February 2026



Cahir Hughes, Head of the Electoral Commission in Northern Ireland, said:

“The political finance laws we enforce are there to ensure transparency in the finances of political parties and to increase public confidence in our system. It’s important that parties in Northern Ireland comply with the requirements to submit financial information and report to us in a timely fashion. “As a regulator, we act proportionately and take into consideration a range of factors when reaching our decisions, as set out in our Enforcement Policy. Our priority is always to help regulated bodies come into compliance with the laws and deliver transparency.”

