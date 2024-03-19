Electoral Commission
|Printable version
Electoral Commission publishes concluded investigation update
The Electoral Commission has fined the Conservative and Unionist Party £10,750 after concluding an investigation into the party’s failure to accurately report donations. The announcement is part of the Commission’s monthly update on concluded investigations.
Investigations where offences were found:
|Who we investigated
|What we investigated
|What we found
|Outcome
|Conservative and Unionist Party (registered political party)
|Failure to accurately report the amounts of 19 donations in the form of a seconded employee, and a further late reported donation
|Offences found
|
Two fines totalling £10,750
Penalties paid on 6 March 2024
The party under-reported non-cash donations, in the form of an employee seconded to the party by a donor between April 2020 to December 2023. The non-cash donations were under reported by more than £200,000, when the seconded employee went from part time to full time work at the party.
The party also reported late a single non-cash donation relating to the same seconded employee, in December 2023.
Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation and Digital Transformation, said:
"Our investigation into the Conservative and Unionist Party found a number of donations inaccurately reported or reported late. The political finance laws we enforce are there to ensure transparency in how parties are funded and to increase public confidence in our system, so it’s important donations are fully and clearly reported.
“Where we find offences, we carefully consider the circumstances before deciding whether to impose a sanction. We take into account a range of factors before making our final decision, including proportionality.”
Original article link: https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/media-centre/electoral-commission-publishes-concluded-investigation-update
