Electoral Commission publishes concluded investigation update (January)
The Electoral Commission has concluded an investigation into the Labour Campaign for Electoral Reform. The investigation found that the members association failed to report donations on time.
The announcement is part of the Commission’s monthly update on concluded investigations.
|Who we investigated
|What we investigated
|What we found
|Outcome
|Labour Campaign For Electoral Reform (members association)
|The party’s failure to report 14 donations on time
|No offences found
|No further action
A members association is group that is wholly or mainly made up of members of a political party. By law, a members association is required to report donations it receives in line with its political activities with a value of over £11,180 and all impermissible donations over £500.
Jackie Killeen, Director of Electoral Administration and Regulation, said:
“Our investigation into the Labour Campaign for Electoral Reform found failures to report fourteen donations on time. We did not consider a penalty proportionate in this case, but we have been working with the group to ensure they understand their legal obligations and fulfil them correctly in future.
“The laws we enforce are there to ensure transparency in the political finance regime and to increase public confidence in our system, so it’s important donations are reported accurately and on time.”
