Electoral Commission publishes concluded investigation update (September 2026)

The Electoral Commission has concluded an investigation into Britain First. The announcement is part of the Commission’s monthly update on concluded investigations.

Who we investigated What we investigated What we found Outcome Britain First (GB) (political party) Failure to deliver its 2023 statement of accounts by the statutory deadline One offence and one contravention Fine of £4,050 Due to be paid by 24 September 2026.



Jackie Killeen, Director of Electoral Administration and Regulation, yesterday said:

“The political finance laws we enforce are there to ensure transparency in the finances of political parties and to increase public confidence in our system. It’s important that parties comply with the requirements to submit financial information and report to us in a timely fashion. “As a regulator, we act proportionately and take into consideration a range of factors when reaching our decisions, as set out in our Enforcement Policy. We work to help regulated bodies come into compliance with the laws and deliver transparency, and take enforcement action where necessary.”

For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 020 7271 0704, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk

Notes to Editors

The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK. We work to promote public confidence in the democratic process and ensure its integrity by:

enabling the delivery of free and fair elections and referendums, focusing on the needs of electors and addressing the changing environment to ensure every vote remains secure and accessible.

regulating political finance – taking proactive steps to increase transparency, ensure compliance and pursue breaches.

using our expertise to make and advocate for changes to our democracy, aiming to improve fairness, transparency and efficiency.

The Commission was set up in 2000 and reports to the UK, Welsh and Scottish parliaments.