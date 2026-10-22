Electoral Commission publishes two concluded investigation updates

The Electoral Commission has concluded two investigations. The announcement is part of the Commission’s monthly update on concluded investigations.

Who we investigated What we investigated What we found Outcome Britain First (GB) (political party) Failure to deliver its 2024 statement of accounts by the statutory deadline One offence Fine of £4,500 Due to be paid by 21 October 2026. Reform UK (political party) Failure to comply with imprint requirements Four offences Fine of £1,750 was due to be paid by 23 September. Fine increased by 25% to £2187.50 due to missing the payment deadline. Fine paid on 20 October 2026.





Jackie Killeen, Director of Electoral Administration and Regulation, yesterday said:

“'The UK's political finance and imprints laws are there to ensure transparency in both the finances of political parties and the materials produced to influence voters. It’s important that parties comply with the requirements and report financial information to us in a timely fashion. “As a regulator, we take proportionate action based on the facts and circumstances of each case, as set out in our Enforcement Policy. We seek to support compliance and deliver transparency, and we will take enforcement action where necessary.”

For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 020 7271 0704, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk (Opens in new window).

Notes to editors

The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK. We work to promote public confidence in the democratic process and ensure its integrity by:

enabling the delivery of free and fair elections and referendums, focusing on the needs of electors and addressing the changing environment to ensure every vote remains secure and accessible.

regulating political finance – taking proactive steps to increase transparency, ensure compliance and pursue breaches.

using our expertise to make and advocate for changes to our democracy, aiming to improve fairness, transparency and efficiency.

The Commission was set up in 2000 and reports to the UK, Welsh and Scottish parliaments.