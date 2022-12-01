Electoral Commission
|Printable version
Electoral Commission responds to Levelling Up Committee's report on the Strategy and Policy Statement
John Pullinger, Chair of the Electoral Commission commented on the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee’s report on the introduction of a Strategy and Policy Statement (Opens in new window)
"The Commission has always maintained that a strategy and policy statement – by which the government can guide the work of an electoral commission – is inconsistent with our role. The evidence shared with the Committee highlighted the importance of maintaining the independence of the Commission, which is vital to the functioning and legitimacy of a healthy democracy. We support the Committee’s view that such a statement is not necessary and that the UK Government should re-consider its introduction."
Government should look again at policy on Electoral Commission
Original article link: https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/media-centre/electoral-commission-responds-levelling-committees-report-strategy-and-policy-statement
Latest News from
Electoral Commission
Electoral Commission concludes investigations into political parties: British National Party and Burning Pink17/11/2022 11:10:00
Investigations into two political parties have closed over the last month, with the Electoral Commission imposing fines on one party. This is an important part of delivering transparency in political finance in the UK.
UK House Price Index for September 202217/11/2022 10:15:00
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Campaign spending from May 2022 Assembly election published28/10/2022 09:10:00
The campaign spending returns of parties that contested the May 2022 Assembly election were published yesterday by The Electoral Commission.
Electoral Commission welcomes PACAC report on the work of the Commission20/10/2022 16:10:00
The Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC) of the UK Parliament has today published a report on the work of the Electoral Commission, following an inquiry launched in September 2020.
Electoral Commission closes investigations into five political parties20/10/2022 13:43:00
Investigations into five political parties have closed over the last month, with the Electoral Commission imposing fines of £1,500 in one case. This is an important part of delivering transparency in political finance in the UK.
Northern Ireland Assembly election well-run, but barriers to voting remain22/09/2022 11:10:00
Voters in Northern Ireland are confident that May’s Assembly election was well-run with the vast majority satisfied with the process of voting and registering to vote, according to a report published today by the Electoral Commission.
Young voters in Wales need more support to engage in elections22/09/2022 09:25:00
More education and engagement is needed to support young voters to understand and participate in Welsh elections, according to recent research and analysis by the Electoral Commission.
Political parties report £12.5m donations and loans in Q2 202206/09/2022 12:05:00
Political parties in Great Britain and Northern Ireland have reported accepting a total of £12,544,172 in donations and public funds in the second quarter of 2022 (April to June), according to figures published today by the Electoral Commission. The total is made up of donations to 21 parties, and compares to £12,046,046 reported in the same period in 2021.