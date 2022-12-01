Electoral Commission responds to Levelling Up Committee's report on the Strategy and Policy Statement

John Pullinger, Chair of the Electoral Commission commented on the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee’s report on the introduction of a Strategy and Policy Statement (Opens in new window)

"The Commission has always maintained that a strategy and policy statement – by which the government can guide the work of an electoral commission – is inconsistent with our role. The evidence shared with the Committee highlighted the importance of maintaining the independence of the Commission, which is vital to the functioning and legitimacy of a healthy democracy. We support the Committee’s view that such a statement is not necessary and that the UK Government should re-consider its introduction."

Government should look again at policy on Electoral Commission