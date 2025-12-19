Electoral Commission responds to potential election postponements

Vijay Rangarajan, Chief Executive of the Electoral Commission, commented on the potential postponement of local elections in May 2026

"We note the Government statement in Parliament on 18 December inviting Councils to raise capacity concerns and seek to postpone elections in May 2026.

"We are disappointed by both the timing and substance of the statement. Scheduled elections should as a rule go ahead as planned, and only be postponed in exceptional circumstances. We are concerned by the possibility of some council elections in May being postponed, and even more by any further postponement to those which already had been deferred from 2025.

"Decisions on any postponements will not be taken until mid-January, less than three months before the scheduled May 2026 elections are due to begin. This uncertainty is unprecedented and will not help campaigners and administrators who need time to prepare for their important roles. We very much recognise the pressures on local government, but these late changes do not help administrators. Parties and candidates have already been preparing for some time, and will be understandably concerned.

"As a matter of principle, we do not think that capacity constraints are a legitimate reason for delaying long planned elections. Extending existing mandates risks affecting the legitimacy of local decision making and damaging public confidence. There is a clear conflict of interest in asking existing Councils to decide how long it will be before they are answerable to voters.

"Voters must have a say on those that represent them at local government. We will work with the UK Government on these plans so that we can support voters, campaigners, parties and administrators who have been preparing for these elections."