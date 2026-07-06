Electoral Commission responds to Rycroft Review report

Chief Executive Vijay Rangarajan on the Electoral Commission’s response to the Rycroft Review into countering foreign financial influence and interference in UK politics:

“Voters need confidence that the UK’s political finance system is transparent and that the money funding politics is legitimate. Philip Rycroft’s independent review has sounded the alarm bell on foreign interests seeking to interfere or exert influence on UK politics.

“Our response welcomes the Rycroft Review’s blueprint for strengthening the system. The UK Government’s Representation of the People Bill, currently before Parliament, offers a timely opportunity to act on these proposals and close loopholes which put public trust at risk.

“We particularly support the review’s recommendations to strengthen rules on company donations. Using profit, not revenue, to determine how much a company can donate will give voters confidence that only money made by in the UK is funding donations from companies.

“The protection of the democratic system also relies on strong enforcement. The review’s recommendations for more effective enforcement of the rules, including giving the Commission powers to enable us to obtain information from a wider range of entities before we open a formal investigation, will strengthen our ability to prevent and detect foreign interference in the political finance system.

“The Commission stands ready to support implementation of those recommendations taken forward by the UK Government. We are supporting parties and campaigners to understand those recommendations already accepted on overseas and cryptoasset donations.”

For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 020 7271 0704, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk