Electoral Commission responds to Speaker’s Conference report

The Electoral Commission has welcomed the insights of the Speaker’s Conference report (Opens in new window) on the security of MPs and candidates, and is working with partners across the electoral community to address the issue of abuse and intimidation ahead of the May 2026 polls.

The Commission’s most recent candidate research, following the May 2025 elections, found that 61% of respondents experienced harassment or security threats during the campaign. In some cases this included physical attacks, being followed, and threats to harm candidates or those close to them.

Niki Nixon, Director of Communications and External Affairs at the Electoral Commission, yesterday said:

“The findings of the Speaker’s Conference demonstrate the scale and impact of the abuse facing candidates and elected officials. We know from our research that candidates are changing the way they campaign and may even be deterred from standing for election again after their experiences campaigning. “We strongly share the view that education must be part of tackling this, and have called for changes to the English curriculum to ensure all young people have the opportunity to learn more about democracy. We are already working with schools, colleges and young people to grow their understanding of our democratic system, and develop their skills in media literacy, debating and how to argue robustly but respectfully. “As the Speaker’s Conference recommends we will work closely with Government, parties and campaigners, to expand the existing code of conduct to set the expectations on fair and open campaigning. Wehave already begun work with the electoral community to support and advise candidates, voters and police ahead of the May 2026 elections.”

In advance of the polls next year, the Commission is providing candidates with information and guidance around their safety, supporting police forces to prepare and tackle allegations of abuse, and working with parties and campaigners to support respectful debate.

Following the 2024 general election, the Electoral Commission put forward a number of recommendations to help address the issue of candidate abuse, including action from social media platforms to develop improved screening tools for abusive content, and for political parties to review their membership criteria to commit to upholding respectful campaigning with sanctions.

