Electoral Commission
|Printable version
Electoral Commission Rycroft Review response
The Electoral Commission has responded to the Rycroft Review into foreign financial influence and interference in UK politics, published yesterday.
Commenting on the recommendations, Vijay Rangarajan, Chief Executive of the Electoral Commission, yesterday said:
"Protecting our elections from foreign interference matters. Voters need confidence that the UK's political finance system is transparent, that the rules are enforced and that the money behind our politics is legitimate. Philip Rycroft has produced a thorough and important piece of work.
“Its recommendations go to the heart of what is needed to better protect our democracy from foreign interference — closing loopholes and strengthening safeguards around the source of money donated into our politics.
“The Government has today announced its intention to immediately implement the crypto ban and overseas voters’ donations cap, with legislation to follow. We are working quickly to understand what this means in practice and will provide advice and support as soon as possible.
"What matters is that candidates, parties, administrators and voters are clear about the rules and confident in the process."
Original article link: https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/media-centre/electoral-commission-rycroft-review-response
Latest News from
Electoral Commission
Young people trust political information at school, but few say they learn about it there10/03/2026 11:10:00
The majority of young people trust the information they learn about politics at school, but just 30% of under-18s say they have learnt about it there, according to new research by the Electoral Commission.
Young people in Northern Ireland keen to vote but lack political awareness, research finds09/03/2026 15:15:00
New research published today (Monday 9 March) by the Electoral Commission shows young people in Northern Ireland are keen to take part in democracy, but many lack the knowledge and trusted information needed to engage confidently in voting.
Thousands of missing voters encouraged to register ahead of Senedd election06/03/2026 15:25:00
The Electoral Commission has launched a campaign to encourage people to register to vote and ensure they can take part in the Senedd election on 7 May.
NI political parties accept over £2.2 million in 202506/03/2026 11:25:00
Political parties registered in Northern Ireland reported accepting £435,891 in donations and public funds during the fourth quarter of 2025 (October to December), according to figures published today by the Electoral Commission (Opens in new window).
Political parties accept almost £65m in donations in 202505/03/2026 15:25:00
Political parties registered in the UK have reported accepting £15,450,561 in donations and public funds during the fourth quarter of 2025 (October to December), according to figures published today by the Electoral Commission
Electoral Commission publishes concluded investigation update17/02/2026 15:25:00
The Electoral Commission has concluded an investigation into the Irish Republican Socialist Party. The announcement is part of the Commission’s monthly update on concluded investigations.
Electoral Commission responds to government’s elections bill12/02/2026 17:20:00
The Electoral Commission has said the UK Government’s Representation of the People Bill (Opens in new window) would significantly improve the electoral system for voters, parties, campaigners and administrators.
Electoral Commission responds to potential election postponements19/12/2025 14:20:00
Vijay Rangarajan, Chief Executive of the Electoral Commission, commented on the potential postponement of local elections in May 2026