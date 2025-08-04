Electoral Commission seeking views on support for disabled people at polling stations

The Electoral Commission is seeking views on the support available to disabled people at polling stations.

Changes were introduced in 2022 to improve flexibility and choice in how disabled people are supported to vote at polling stations. The changes mean councils are now required to provide equipment in polling stations to help people vote independently and in secret, and to allow anyone who is over the age of 18 to act as a companion to assist a disabled voter.

The Commission’s role is to provide guidance for electoral administrators on how to provide this support at polling stations. The Commission has looked at how the changes have worked to date and engaged with a range of organisations representing disabled people. Ahead of elections in May 2026, it has reviewed and updated its guidance, and is now seeking feedback on these changes through a consultation, which opens today and runs until 26 October.

Jackie Killeen, Director of Electoral Administration and Regulation, said:

“Everyone should be able to vote in secret and without barriers. The Commission’s guidance is intended to support electoral staff in making accessibility arrangements at polling stations that can have a real and positive impact for disabled voters. “To ensure we are getting the right feedback and information, we will be listening to the advice of the electoral community, electoral administrators, and civil society, charity and third-sector organisations representing disabled people. We are keen to hear from voters, so if you have views on the accessibility guidance, please share them with us.”

More information about the consultation and how to respond is available on the Commission website, including in easy read and BSL formats.

The Commission expects to publish its updated guidance ahead of the Scottish Parliament and Senedd elections and English local elections taking place in May 2026.

For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 020 7271 0704, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk (Opens in new window).

Notes to Editors