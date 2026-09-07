Electoral Commission
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Electoral Commission statement - Channel 4 News investigation
Statement fromn Electoral Commission spokesperson on the Channel 4 News investigation
"We are considering all relevant information, in line with our regulatory remit, and we are in touch with the Met Police.
"The Electoral Commission has not approved the donor vetting process for Reform, or any other party. Parties are responsible for ensuring their internal processes and controls are fit for purpose.
"We provide advice and guidance to political parties on how to comply with electoral law.
“The law requires political parties to report all permissible donations they accept with a value over £11,180 and all impermissible donations over £500.
“Information about any potential attempt to evade the controls on donations is for the police to consider."
Original article link: https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/media-centre/electoral-commission-statement-channel-4-news-investigation
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