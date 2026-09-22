Electoral Commission
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Electoral Commission statement on spending limits review
Commenting on the spending limits review, Vijay Rangarajan, Chief Executive of the Electoral Commission, yesterday said:
"We have begun our review into spending limits following the Government's request. It is important that any recommendations are based on evidence and a thorough understanding of how the current rules operate in practice. We will engage with political parties, candidates, campaigners and voters as the review progresses.
"Trust in elections depends on people believing that the rules are fair and transparent, and how much parties and campaigners can spend is a significant part of that picture. Funding is essential to democratic participation and political debate, but the framework must give voters confidence that our elections are being contested on a level playing field.
"We want to hear from those who campaign, who will have different perspectives on whether the system is working effectively. We also need to understand what gives voters confidence in the rules governing the spending regime, what information they expect to be able to see, and how transparency can be strengthened so that voters have a clearer picture of how the system is funded.
"Our review will look across the campaign spending framework as a whole, including spending limits, the interaction between party and candidate spending, and the reporting requirements that support public confidence in the system. Campaigning has changed significantly in recent years, and a significant amount is spent between election periods, so it is right that we examine whether the current arrangements remain fit for purpose.
"Any changes to spending limits could have significant implications for those planning for future elections, so these must be carefully considered and practical to implement. We will engage widely and develop recommendations that strengthen transparency and public confidence in our democratic system."
Background
- In July the Government requested that the Commission conduct an independent review of registered political party and third-party campaigner spending limits and provide recommendations to the Government.
- In August, the Government requested that this review be expanded to include the spending limits of candidates, which will ensure the review takes a more holistic look at the campaign spending landscape.
- The Government has asked us to make recommendations by July 2027. Implementing any recommendations would be a matter for the Government. Any changes must be implemented in sufficient time for campaigners to adapt their plans.
- The Rycroft Review into countering foreign financial influence and interference in UK politics recommended that non-party campaigner and candidate campaign spending reporting and transparency requirements should apply to these groups year-round.
Original article link: https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/media-centre/electoral-commission-statement-spending-limits-review
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