Electoral Commission statement on the UK Government’s Elections Bill receiving Royal Assent

Electoral Commission statement given recently (28 April 2022) on the UK Government’s Elections Bill receiving Royal Assent.

An Electoral Commission spokesperson recently said:

“The passing of the Elections Bill brings considerable changes for those delivering, participating and campaigning in elections in the UK. The focus now turns to implementation, and ensuring all those involved in our democratic processes have time to understand and prepare for the new measures. For local authorities which will be required to deliver many of the changes, it will be vital to ensure the necessary funding and resources are provided.

“The UK Government still needs to set out much of the detail, the specifics of which will be central to workability. Implementation of the changes introduced by the Bill will need to be carefully planned and managed, so it is important that the necessary supporting legislation is in place with sufficient time to deliver the system-wide change required.

“The measures will be introduced in stages over the coming years. The Electoral Commission will play a key role in raising public awareness and supporting voters to understand the changes that apply to them, particularly in relation to the introduction of the voter ID requirement at elections in Great Britain from next year. We will also provide the electoral community with advice and guidance on how the new legislation applies.”