Electoral Commission
|Printable version
Electoral Commission urges voters in Northern Ireland to get ready for Thursday’s elections
The Electoral Commission is encouraging voters in Northern Ireland to make sure they are ready for the local council elections taking place on Thursday 18 May.
Voters will elect 462 councillors across the 11 local councils in Northern Ireland. Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm and you must remember to bring a correct form of photographic ID with you. Don’t worry if your ID has expired as you will still be able to use it if it still looks like you.
Voters will receive one ballot paper to elect councillors in their District Electoral Area. You should rank candidates in order of preference on the ballot paper. Place a ‘1’ beside your first preference, a ‘2’ beside your second preference, and so on. You can vote for as few or as many candidates as you like.
If you have a postal vote but have not had a chance to return it by polling day, you can hand it in to the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland before 10pm. However you can’t hand it into a polling station.
The count will begin at 8am on Friday when ballot boxes are opened at each of the 11 count venues.
Cahir Hughes, Head of the Electoral Commission in Northern Ireland said:
It’s important that voters have all the information they need to make sure their voice is heard at the local elections on 18 May.
Remember to bring your ID with you to the polling station and rank the candidates in order of preference on your ballot paper using numbers. Staff at the polling station are there to help, so if you have any questions, just ask.
An Electoral Commission spokesperson is available for interview.
For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 020 7271 0704, out of office hours on 07789 920 414 or at press@electoralcommission.org.uk.
Notes to Editors
- The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK. We work to promote public confidence in the democratic process and ensure its integrity by:
- enabling the delivery of free and fair elections and referendums, focusing on the needs of electors and addressing the changing environment to ensure every vote remains secure and accessible
- regulating political finance – taking proactive steps to increase transparency, ensure compliance and pursue breaches
- using our expertise to make and advocate for changes to our democracy, aiming to improve fairness, transparency and efficiency
The Commission was set up in 2000 and reports to the UK, Scottish and Welsh parliaments.
- In Northern Ireland voters are required to produce a specified form of photographic identification at the polling station before then can be issued with a ballot paper. These include:
- a UK, Irish or EU passport
- a UK, Irish or EEA driving licence
- a Translink 60+ Smartpass
- a Translink Senior Smartpass
- a Translink Blind Person's Smartpass
- a Translink War Disabled Smartpass
- an Electoral Identity Card
- a Translink Half Fare SmartPass
- a biometric immigration document
Original article link: https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/media-centre/electoral-commission-urges-voters-northern-ireland-get-ready-thursdays-elections
Latest News from
Electoral Commission
Remember to bring your photo ID to vote03/05/2023 13:10:00
Voters across England are being urged to remember their ID when they go to the polling station tomorrow.
Last chance to register to vote for the 2023 local council elections in Northern Ireland27/04/2023 14:10:00
With only one day left to register to vote for the local council elections in Northern Ireland the Electoral Commission is reminding voters that they must be registered to ensure that their voice is heard on Thursday 18 May.
No place for candidate intimidation or abuse ahead of May elections20/04/2023 16:10:00
With local elections in England and Northern Ireland taking place next month, the Electoral Commission is highlighting the abuse faced by election candidates and calling for a campaign free of intimidation, abuse or fear. The appeal comes after 40% of candidates at last year’s elections in England reported experiencing some kind of abuse or intimidation.
A week left to apply for a postal or proxy vote at local council elections in Northern Ireland20/04/2023 13:25:00
The Electoral Commission is reminding voters across Northern Ireland who are unable to make it to their polling station on 18 May that time is running out to apply for a postal or proxy vote.
A week left to apply for a postal or proxy vote at local council elections in Northern Ireland19/04/2023 16:15:00
The Electoral Commission is reminding voters across Northern Ireland who are unable to make it to their polling station on 18 May that time is running out to apply for a postal or proxy vote.
Young people least likely to be aware of voter ID requirement19/04/2023 10:25:00
New figures released by the Electoral Commission show that while 76% of people know they need to bring ID to vote, awareness of the change stands at 67% for those aged 18-24 years old.
Two weeks left for voters to apply for free ID12/04/2023 14:15:00
There are just two weeks left to apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate, for voters that do not have another accepted form of photo ID they can use in polling stations this May. The Electoral Commission is calling on anyone that needs the free ID to apply now, before the deadline of 5pm on Tuesday 25 April.
One month left to register to vote at the May elections20/03/2023 09:20:00
On Thursday 4 May, 230 local authorities across England will be holding elections. Ahead of that, the Electoral Commission is urging voters to ensure they are registered before the 17 April deadline.
Most voters know they need ID to vote. Do you?10/03/2023 15:15:00
New figures, released by the Electoral Commission today, show a significant jump in voters’ awareness of the new voter ID requirement. Research carried out in February shows that 63% of people now know they need to bring ID to vote in a polling station, compared with 22% when the question was first asked in December 2022.