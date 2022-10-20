Electoral Commission
Electoral Commission welcomes PACAC report on the work of the Commission
The Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC) of the UK Parliament has today published a report on the work of the Electoral Commission, following an inquiry launched in September 2020.
The report makes a number of recommendations relating to the Commission’s work, effectiveness, and powers, including the need for the UK’s governments to address the growing complexity of electoral law.
Commenting on the report, John Pullinger, the Commission Chair, said:
“We welcome the Committee’s findings on the urgent need for consolidation, updating and improvement of electoral law. The report also makes recommendations to ensure the Commission remains capable of responding to the challenges the electoral system faces. We look forward to working with stakeholders, including the UK’s governments and parliaments, to consider how to bring these changes forward.
“The Committee’s recognition of the support we provide to ensure elections in the UK are well-run was also welcome. We have listened to the range of views shared with the Committee during its inquiry, and are already responding in a number of areas. This includes improving our support for political parties and campaigners, reviewing our enforcement approach, and working closely with our regulated community on developing guidance.
“We will carefully consider the recommendations made in this report and any action we can take to maintain confidence in the Commission and the role it plays in the democratic system.”
