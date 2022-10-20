Electoral Commission welcomes PACAC report on the work of the Commission

The Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC) of the UK Parliament has today published a report on the work of the Electoral Commission, following an inquiry launched in September 2020.

The report makes a number of recommendations relating to the Commission’s work, effectiveness, and powers, including the need for the UK’s governments to address the growing complexity of electoral law.

Commenting on the report, John Pullinger, the Commission Chair, said:

“We welcome the Committee’s findings on the urgent need for consolidation, updating and improvement of electoral law. The report also makes recommendations to ensure the Commission remains capable of responding to the challenges the electoral system faces. We look forward to working with stakeholders, including the UK’s governments and parliaments, to consider how to bring these changes forward. “The Committee’s recognition of the support we provide to ensure elections in the UK are well-run was also welcome. We have listened to the range of views shared with the Committee during its inquiry, and are already responding in a number of areas. This includes improving our support for political parties and campaigners, reviewing our enforcement approach, and working closely with our regulated community on developing guidance. “We will carefully consider the recommendations made in this report and any action we can take to maintain confidence in the Commission and the role it plays in the democratic system.”

For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 020 7271 0704, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk (Opens in new window)

Notes to Editors

The Commission’s written evidence to the Committee in March 2022, setting out progress made since the inquiry’s launch, is available on the PACAC website (Opens in new window). The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK. We work to promote public confidence in the democratic process and ensure its integrity by:

enabling the delivery of free and fair elections and referendums, focussing on the needs of electors and addressing the changing environment to ensure every vote remains secure and accessible

regulating political finance – taking proactive steps to increase transparency, ensure compliance and pursue breaches

using our expertise to make and advocate for changes to our democracy, aiming to improve fairness, transparency and efficiency.

The Commission was set up in 2000 and reports to the UK, Scottish and Welsh parliaments.