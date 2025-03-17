Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
Electoral Commission: Young people want to learn more about politics and democracy
Last week was Welcome to Your Vote Week, an annual event run by the Electoral Commission with schools and youth groups to celebrate democracy.
The theme this year is ‘get informed and get involved’, which highlights the importance of supporting young people to access trustworthy information to get informed about politics, democracy and elections, and to take the first steps to get involved locally.
We have been hearing for a long time that children and young people want to have more conversations about politics in school and learn about trustworthy sources of information. So, to mark the beginning of the week, we launched a new research report – Young Voices on Democracy: What they know and what they need – at an event at Parliament. The report explores young people’s knowledge and attitudes towards politics, democracy and voting, and provides a platform for their voices to be heard.
The research, carried out with people aged 11 to 25, found that nearly three quarters of those surveyed (72%) wanted to be taught more about politics in school. While most young people hear about politics from TV or social media, they have concerns about whether to trust the information. Young people said they considered schools and colleges to be more trusted environments for learning about politics, but only a third of 11 – 17-year-olds had heard about politics at school in the last year. This clearly shows that if young people are to engage in elections, there is a clear value and appetite for them to learn more, especially since the UK Government has committed to lowering the voting age to 16.
We were delighted to talk about the importance of a democratic education at our event, attended by members of our Youth Voice network, partner organisations and parliamentarians, including the Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.
The vital work we do at the Electoral Commission could not be done without our Youth Voice Network. These young people share their experience, ideas and feedback to support the Electoral Commission to ensure its education work is meaningful and impactful. As well as playing a leading role in Welcome to Your Vote Week, our youth voice champions also helped shape the survey questions behind the new research report.
But the work does not stop there. To support future generations to have the confidence and knowledge to participate in elections, the Electoral Commission has recently called for changes to the curriculum in England. We have recommended that all young people have the opportunity to learn more about democracy at school and that educators are supported to deliver effective democratic education.
No matter the week, there are many ways children, young people and educators can get involved year-round. Find out more about Welcome to Your Vote Week and access our new education resources exploring mis- and disinformation and local politics on our website.
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/blog/electoral-commission-young-people-want-to-learn-more-about-politics-and-democracy/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
Ensuring youth voice is at the heart of reforms to the Special Educational Needs and Disabilities system03/03/2025 09:25:00
One of the biggest concerns that young people and their parents raise with me is about a lack of support for those with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) across England.
Press Notice: Children in youth custody ‘failed before they arrive’, trapping them in a cycle of disadvantage28/02/2025 12:20:00
A new report from the Children’s Commissioner has revealed children in prison have been failed by multiple services long before they arrive in custody, and their time in the justice system worsens their disadvantages and limits future opportunities.
Children in youth custody ‘failed before they arrive’, trapping them in a cycle of disadvantage27/02/2025 16:20:00
A new report from the Children’s Commissioner has revealed children in prison have been failed by multiple services long before they arrive in custody, and their time in the justice system worsens their disadvantages and limits future opportunities.
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on making Child Criminal Exploitation a criminal offence24/02/2025 15:10:00
As Children’s Commissioner, I know the criminal exploitation of children is a complex type of abuse that causes harm to victims in a way that has for too long been undercounted and poorly understood.
Celebrating Care Day 2025, what children told The Big Ambition about care21/02/2025 15:15:00
Today is Care Day, an important opportunity to celebrate children and young people with care experience: to amplify their voices and reflect on the support they need to thrive.
The Big Conversation: Rachel Treweek, Bishop of Gloucester18/02/2025 09:20:00
As Children’s Commissioner, I hear directly from children and young people about the importance their communities play in their lives – providing them with a sense of belonging, support and safety, as well as opportunities to learn, grow, and build meaningful connections with others.
Children’s Mental Health Week 202507/02/2025 15:20:00
This week has marked Children’s Mental Health week, which this year takes on the theme of Know Yourself, Grow Yourself. It highlights the importance of self-awareness in developing resilience, confidence and emotion wellbeing.
Press Notice: Deep distrust of the police and lack of opportunity as drivers in children’s motivation to take part in last summer’s riots28/01/2025 14:20:00
Unique research by the Children’s Commissioner’s Office found that young people who took part in last summer’s riots were not primarily driven by social media misinformation or racism but by curiosity of the events, deep distrust of the police or the lack of opportunities in their community.