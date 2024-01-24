Scottish Government
|Printable version
Electoral reform Bill published
Strengthening democratic processes.
Legislation which aims to enhance Scotland’s democratic processes has been published in the Scottish Parliament.
The Scottish Elections (Representation and Reform) Bill includes provisions to encourage the piloting of electoral innovations such as digital polling cards and provides powers for elections to be rescheduled in emergencies, for example a Covid-style health emergency.
Under the Bill, foreign nationals living and working in Scotland on a time-limited visa would become eligible to stand as candidates in Scottish Parliament and local government elections – in addition to their existing voting rights.
If passed by the Scottish Parliament, the legislation would ban people from being MSPs if they are found guilty of intimidating campaigners and electoral workers.
The Bill, introduced to the Parliament by the Scottish Government, also proposes changes to campaign rules for elections to improve fairness, transparency, and controls against foreign spending. It will also allow Ministers to provide funding to drive up democratic engagement. Following the responses to the extensive public consultation, the bill does not propose extending candidacy rights to 16- and-17-year-olds.
Minister for Parliamentary Business George Adam said:
“A robust electoral system is fundamental to the success of Scotland being an inclusive and vibrant democracy that makes everyone feel included and empowered.
“It is important that as many people in our society as possible feel they have an effective and independent means to hold government to account and feel encouraged take an active interest in politics and civic life including voting and standing for elections.
“Everyone living in Scotland should have a say on how Scotland is run and the wide-ranging measures in this Bill share the common thread of empowering everyone with an interest in improving democracy.”
Background
The Bill was informed by a public consultation and will now be subject to scrutiny in the Scottish Parliament.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/electoral-reform-bill-published/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Offshore wind programme progresses24/01/2024 16:05:00
Milestone as projects worth around £500m move closer to completion.
Good Food Nation plans published24/01/2024 12:05:00
Proposals to improve access to healthy, locally produced food.
Support for Belarusian political prisoners24/01/2024 09:10:00
Ministers join campaign highlighting human rights issues.
Learning to adapt to coastal change23/01/2024 15:10:00
£1m for ten projects aimed at tackling coastal erosion
Impacts of Storms Isha and Jocelyn23/01/2024 11:20:00
Resilience committee updated ahead of next amber weather warning.
Empire, Slavery and Scotland’s Museums22/01/2024 15:05:00
Culture Minister responds to independent experts’ recommendations.
UN Human Rights Council Universal Periodic Review - fourth cycle recommendations: Scottish Government response22/01/2024 12:05:00
This position statement provides our detailed response to recommendations issued to the United Kingdom by the UN Human Rights Council following its November 2022 Universal Periodic Review of the United Kingdom's overall human rights record.
Extended relief for councils buying affordable housing19/01/2024 16:05:00
Increasing exemptions to additional properties tax.
Review of the Impact of Regional Improvement Collaboratives on Pupils and Practitioners19/01/2024 12:05:00
This report provides a summary of the evidence captured in a review of the impact of Regional Improvement Collaboratives (RICs) on pupils and practitioners.