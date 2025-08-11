Electric car prices slashed as grant scheme expands to 13 more models

The Electric Car Grant will make owning an electric car cheaper and easier for people across the UK.

thirteen models from Nissan, Renault and Vauxhall now qualify for major discounts as part of the Electric Car Grant scheme

drivers to save £1,500 on these latest electric cars, in addition to 4 Citroën models announced earlier this week

£650 million scheme is backing industry and jobs, while making it cheaper to own an EV and putting money back in working people’s pockets as part of the government’s Plan for Change

Drivers across the country can save £1,500 on some of the UK’s most popular car brands as of saturday (9 August 2025) as Nissan, Renault and Vauxhall models have joined Citroën in the government’s flagship Electric Car Grant (ECG) scheme.

Thirteen more electric vehicles (EVs) have been declared eligible under the scheme, bringing the total to 17 models announced this week. The boost is part of the government’s £650 million scheme, which makes it cheaper and easier to own an EV, putting money back in working people’s pockets, while supporting jobs and growth as part of the Plan for Change.

In total, the government is investing £4.5 billion to turbocharge the switch to EVs, securing the UK’s position as a world-leader in EV adoption – with Britain Europe’s largest EV market in 2024 and sales up almost a third so far this year.

The discounts are applied automatically at the point of sale with no paperwork required from customers. Capped at cars costing up to £37,000 to target support at the most affordable options, more models are expected to be approved in the coming weeks as manufacturers’ applications are assessed against the scheme’s sustainability standards.

Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, recently said:

With discounts on 17 car models announced this week alone, we’re delivering on our promise to make it easier and cheaper for families to go electric. This is about backing drivers, putting money back into people’s pockets and creating the jobs and growth that will drive Britain forward, delivering on our Plan for Change.

The new eligible models announced recently are:

Renault Alpine A290 = £1,500 discount

Renault Megane = £1,500 discount

Renault 4 = £1,500 discount

Renault 5 = £1,500 discount

Renault Scenic = £1,500 discount

Nissan Micra = £1,500 discount

Nissan Ariya = £1,500 discount (available from 13 August 2025)

Vauxhall Corsa Electric = £1,500 discount

Vauxhall Combo Life Electric = £1,500 discount

Vauxhall Astra Electric = £1,500 discount

Vauxhall Mokka Electric = £1,500 discount

Vauxhall Frontera Electric = £1,500 discount

Vauxhall Grandland Electric = £1,500 discount

These join the following Citroën models announced as eligible for the grant earlier this week:

Citroën ë-C3 = £1,500 discount

Citroën ë-C4 = £1,500 discount

Citroën ë-C5 = £1,500 discount

Citroën ë-Berlingo = £1,500 discount

See a list of eligible cars.

RAC head of policy, Simon Williams, recently said:

Another wave of cars qualifying for the government’s revamped Electric Car Grant is yet more welcome news. It’s also very positive to see other manufacturers that don’t meet the grant’s green production targets lowering their prices. Those looking to make the switch now have a wider choice of better value vehicles than ever before. This can only help speed up the transition to electric motoring.

The ECG is part of a £4.5 billion investment from the government to turbocharge electric vehicle adoption, whilst boosting industry and driving growth as part of the Plan for Change. With upfront costs often cited as a barrier to buying EVs, the discounts are designed to bring down the price of models so they more closely match their petrol and diesel counterparts.

With more than 82,000 public chargepoints now available – that’s one added every half an hour – and over 100,000 on the way in the coming years, the government is building the infrastructure drivers need to make the switch with confidence.

John Veichmanis, CEO at Carwow Group, recently said:

The confirmation that more affordable, practical EVs have been approved for the Electric Car Grant is exactly what the market needs. Data from Carwow’s platform shows that buyers are ready to act, demand for EVs under £37,000 jumped 124% in the week following the scheme’s announcement. Interest in already-approved models has surged, and we expect these newly added vehicles to draw immediate attention. Car-buying decisions don’t happen overnight, they often take months, so early clarity on eligible models is crucial. By lowering upfront costs, the grant plays a pivotal role in turning EV curiosity into commitment.

Furthermore, to help power the switch to electric vehicles, the latest £63 million charging package also included funding to make it easier for motorists to charge at home and run their EVs for as little as 2p per mile.

Working closely with industry, the Department for Transport is making the discounts available to drivers quickly, with guidance published to help manufacturers apply as easily as possible.

James Taylor, managing director, Nissan Motor GB, recently said:

The government’s flagship scheme is a clear signal to both customers and manufacturers that they are prioritising the uptake of electric vehicles in the UK and on providing affordable options to consumers. Nissan has always been an electric vehicle pioneer and this announcement is an exciting step in the UK’s electrification journey. Micra and Ariya are first and we have 3 new EVs on their way, including the all-electric British-built LEAF, which will go on sale later this year.

Steve Catlin, managing director, Vauxhall, recently said:

Vauxhall has been committed to electrifying Britain for years and offers some of the most popular electric cars on UK roads. We welcome the support of the Electric Car Grant for every electric model in the Vauxhall line-up – including those manufactured here at our Ellesmere Port plant – and hope this will enable more British motorists to enjoy the benefits of switching to electric.

Adam Wood, managing director, Renault UK, recently said:

We very much welcome the support of the government’s Electric Car Grant. Renault continues to invest in bringing more and more accessible electric vehicles to market as part of our mission to democratise EV ownership. The availability of the ECG across our entire electric car range has potential to significantly accelerate this, ensuring customers benefit from greater value and giving them the confidence that it’s time to switch to electric.

This comes alongside the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate, which requires manufacturers to sell increasing percentages of zero emission vehicles each year. Recent changes to the mandate provide industry with the certainty and stability they have been asking for, alongside crucial trade deals with the US, India and the European Union supporting the UK’s automotive sector and protecting jobs.

