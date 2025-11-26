Welsh Government
|Printable version
Electric vehicle remake of iconic 1950s van to be made in Wales
An electric vehicle remake of an iconic van sold in the 1950s is set to be made in Wales, thanks to Welsh Government support.
Morris Commercial Ltd will establish a production facility at Bro Tathan for its modern-day reimagining of the Morris J-Type, the Morris JE.
The classic van was once a popular sight on British roads and the all-electric version will retain a number of its original features. With its distinctive design and lightweight recycled carbon fibre monocoque body the new Morris JE has a 250-mile range.
The project will also establish Wales’s first manufacturing facility for electric vehicles.
Morris Commercial will receive some financial support from the Welsh Government’s Economy Futures Funding to establish the production facility. It will create around 150 highly skilled jobs.
The zero emission, carbon neutral Morris JE is expected to rival vehicles such as Ford Transit Custom, Vauxhall Vivaro and VW ID Buzz. It is due for full launch in late 2026.
Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:
With our innovative landscape and support for low carbon concepts, Wales is a natural home for the Morris JE.
This exciting project will benefit from the robust automotive sector and supply chain cluster we are developing here in Wales.
Well-paid jobs will also be created for skilled workers as the company delivers this historic retro van into the electric vehicle era.
CEO of Morris Commercial, Dr Qu Li said:
We are excited to have our Morris JE volume production facility in Bro Tathan soon. This will enable us to start to deliver vehicles to long waited customers. We thank the Welsh Government for its support.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/electric-vehicle-remake-iconic-1950s-van-be-made-wales
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Welsh Government boosts funding for warmer, cheaper social homes26/11/2025 14:10:00
Thousands more social housing tenants in Wales will benefit from warmer homes and lower energy bills as the Welsh Government announces an additional £14.1 million for energy efficiency improvements.
Support for sexual violence survivors to start healing26/11/2025 11:05:00
Survivors of sexual violence across Wales will be able to access specialist counselling and emotional support more quickly, thanks to a new £2.4 million Welsh Government investment, announced yesterday on White Ribbon Day.
National Forest for Wales grows to over 90,000 hectares26/11/2025 09:05:00
The National Forest for Wales now covers the equivalent of over 90,000 rugby pitches thanks to a network of woodland sites across Wales.
WorldSkills UK national finals start tomorrow in Wales25/11/2025 16:05:00
Wales welcomes UK’s finest talent as it hosts the WorldSkills UK national finals, starting tomorrow, for the first time.
£6.4 billion to deliver key services in Wales25/11/2025 14:05:00
The Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, yesterday announced that local authorities will next year receive £6.4 billion from the Welsh Government to spend on delivering key services.
Building the future to protect its past, Wales invests in next generation of stonemasons25/11/2025 13:18:00
The Welsh Government's historic environment service, Cadw, is searching for three new trainee stonemasons to join and train alongside its team of professional stonemasons.
Caerphilly school shows impact of targeted attendance support25/11/2025 12:33:00
Ysgol Gymraeg Caerffili consistently achieves an attendance rate above the national average for Wales and, in September 2025, achieved an attendance rate of 98.2%.
Deputy First Minister announces £3m organic farming support at Winter Fair25/11/2025 11:05:00
Organic farmers across Wales could benefit from £3 million in support payments during 2026-27, the Deputy First Minister will announce at the Hybu Cig Cymru reception at the Winter Fair.
Wales attracts £4.6bn of global inward investment in the last year25/11/2025 09:05:00
As more than 300 senior industry and business leaders prepare to gather in Newport to explore exciting investment opportunities across Wales, it has been revealed the country has attracted £4.6bn of inward investment in the last year.