Electricity distribution key challenge for East of England infrastructure, Commission hears

The infrastructure challenges in Cambridge and its surrounding region were the focus of a visit to Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire for Commissioners and staff, which considered in particular how the wider region’s future electricity needs can be effectively managed.

At a roundtable hosted for the Commission by Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority Mayor Dr Nik Johnson yesterday (Thursday 1 August), discussions centred around how to address the infrastructure challenges facing the Cambridgeshire region as it continues to grow rapidly; these include ensuring the capacity of the wider region’s electricity distribution infrastructure to support that growth (an issue examined in more detail later at a visit to a new substation in neighbouring Bedfordshire – see below).

The roundtable considered the multiple infrastructure challenges for the city and the surrounding area up to 2050, including its future energy, water, and transport needs. Those around the table included local council representatives, Anglian Water and UK Power Networks, various local business bodies and the sub-national transport body England’s Economic Heartland.

Ensuring the local electricity network can keep pace to meet growing demand, and the need to learn lessons from past infrastructure developments in the regions, was a particularl focus of the deliberations; and with the new Government also committing working with regional mayors to drive regional growth, the role deeper devolution can play in helping the area develop the infrastructure was also considered at length.

The meeting offered the Mayor and attendees the opportunity to set out how national policy can help ensure that a lack of infrastructure doesn’t hold the region back. The ideas shared will help the Commission to develop its evidence base, in particular ahead of making recommendations in the final report of its own study on the future shape of the electricity distribution network, due to be published in early 2025.

Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Dr Nik Johnson, said:

“Investment in our infrastructure is crucial to support the sustainable growth of our region. This roundtable was another opportunity for the Combined Authority to put our case forward. By working closely with Government and its advisors, like the Commission, we are aiming to develop to the underpinning infrastructure that will support a bright future for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.”

Chair of the National Infrastructure Commission, Sir John Armitt, said:

“It’s a pleasure to be back in Cambridge and to hear and see at first hand the challenges and opportunities the region faces. We’re grateful to Mayor Johnson and his team for convening a roundtable of local experts to help us explore these issues, particularly how we ensure that the electricity grid is ready to meet future demand from this remarkable region.”

Later in the day the Commission team visited the new Biggleswade Grid sub station being built by UK Power Networks.

This is part of Central Bedfordshire Council’s initiative to support 3,000 homes to the east of the town. Currently drawing around 40 Megawatts capacity, the substation project will boost power capacity by an additional 80 Megawatts. Work began in August 2022 and it is expected to be switched on in December 2024.