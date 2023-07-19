Electrofishing for razor clams trial: update - February 2021 to January 2022

A progress update report on the electrofishing for razor clams scientific trial from 1 February 2021 to 31 January 2022.

Introduction

The fourth year of the trial (1 February 2021 - 31 January 2022) proceeded during a period in which various restrictions put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic were lifted. Social distancing guidelines were reduced throughout the course of the trial year along with suspension of lockdown and travel restrictions. Trial participants continued to collect data to contribute towards the scientific aims and objectives. However, both Brexit and COVID-19 in general continued to have some impact on businesses and markets by impacting transport links and changes to business models.

Cross-organisational working between Marine Directorate (MD) (Sea Fisheries Division, Compliance and Science) and key public sector partners, including Food Standard Scotland (FSS) and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) continued to work well. Communication was maintained between the organisations virtually through online communication and with the Scottish Razor Clam Association (SRCA). The SRCA represents participants in the trial and serves as a forum for discussion and as a point of contact with the Scottish Government.

