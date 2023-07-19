Scottish Government
|Printable version
Electrofishing for razor clams trial: update - February 2021 to January 2022
A progress update report on the electrofishing for razor clams scientific trial from 1 February 2021 to 31 January 2022.
Introduction
The fourth year of the trial (1 February 2021 - 31 January 2022) proceeded during a period in which various restrictions put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic were lifted. Social distancing guidelines were reduced throughout the course of the trial year along with suspension of lockdown and travel restrictions. Trial participants continued to collect data to contribute towards the scientific aims and objectives. However, both Brexit and COVID-19 in general continued to have some impact on businesses and markets by impacting transport links and changes to business models.
Cross-organisational working between Marine Directorate (MD) (Sea Fisheries Division, Compliance and Science) and key public sector partners, including Food Standard Scotland (FSS) and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) continued to work well. Communication was maintained between the organisations virtually through online communication and with the Scottish Razor Clam Association (SRCA). The SRCA represents participants in the trial and serves as a forum for discussion and as a point of contact with the Scottish Government.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/marine-directorate-update-electrofishing-razor-clams-trail-1-february-2021-31-january-2022/pages/2/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Social and affordable housing supply boost19/07/2023 15:05:00
Response to recommendations to reduce temporary accommodation use.
Reducing the use of temporary accommodation: actions we are taking to achieve this19/07/2023 12:05:00
What we are doing to reduce the use of temporary accommodation for homeless households.
UK Government urged to end carbon capture scheme delays19/07/2023 10:05:00
First Minister calls for action to end uncertainty on Acorn Project.
Building standards - building warrant fee model: research project18/07/2023 10:05:00
The purpose of this study is to develop proposals and a model that can be used to deliver a funding model that is flexible and can be adjusted to allow changes to building warrant fees in Scotland.
Team Scotland's inward investment support: evaluation17/07/2023 15:05:00
An evaluation of delivery partner support and services offered to companies with inward investment projects in Scotland between 2018 to 2019 and 2020 to 2021.
Budget - Provisional Outturn 2022-2023: briefing note17/07/2023 13:05:00
The 2022-2023 Provisional Outturn briefing note provides further supporting information to the Provisional Outturn statement 2022-2023 delivered by the Minister for Community Wealth and Public Finance on 15 June 2023.
European Investment Bank - SPRUCE evaluation: final report17/07/2023 12:05:00
This report sets out the findings of the final evaluation of the Scottish Partnership for Regeneration in Urban Centres (“SPRUCE”) fund, undertaken by the Indigo House Group on behalf of the JESSICA Holding Fund Scotland.
Wellbeing Economy makes sound business sense17/07/2023 10:25:00
Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray has visited a company whose commitment to fair work and sustainability helped it survive the pandemic.