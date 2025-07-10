POST (Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology)
Electromagnetic (electronic) warfare
Electromagnetic radiation (“spectrum”) is essential for modern warfare. What challenges and opportunities does electromagnetic warfare present to the UK?
Documents to download
https://doi.org/10.58248/PN749
- ‘Electromagnetic warfare’ or ‘electronic warfare’ (EW) is the use of electromagnetic radiation in military operations (or ‘electromagnetic spectrum operations’) to enhance capabilities or to hinder an adversary.
- Essential military assets depend on electromagnetic radiation (such as radio waves) for navigation, communication, weapons targeting and understanding the surrounding environment (‘situational awareness’).
- EW is an essential element of modern military operations. Reports suggest Russian EW capabilities are responsible for 75% of Ukrainian drone losses and have significantly reduced the targeting precision of artillery.
- China, Russia and the US are recognised as leaders in EW. The UK (and Europe more widely) lacks significant areas of capability, relying on international partnerships such as NATO.
- The 2025 Strategic Defence Review recognised cyberspace and the electromagnetic spectrum as a distinct military domain (CyberEM) and announced plans to create a “CyberEM Command” by the end of 2025.
- EW by adversaries poses a tangible risk to UK critical national infrastructure.
- The UK faces challenges such as slow and complex MOD procurement processes, a lack of skilled personnel and insufficient sovereign capabilities.
This briefing was produced in consultation with experts and stakeholders, who are listed at the end of the briefing PDF. The briefing was co-funded by the Science and Technology Facilities Council. POST would like to thank everyone who contributed their expertise and acted as external reviewers of this briefing.
