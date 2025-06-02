Electronic ID for Cattle mandatory in step forward for UK biosecurity

Changes introduced to cattle identification, registration, and reporting for cattle in England.

Cattle identification and traceability in England will change over the next 2 years, in a major step forward in disease control and trade across the farming sector, Defra has announced today (Monday 2 June).

From Summer 2026, Defra will introduce changes to cattle identification, registration and reporting that will improve the government’s ability to respond effectively to disease. These changes will also simplify regulations and support industry to boost productivity, food security and international trade.

New requirements will see Electric ID (EID) mandatory for all new-born calves from 2027, using low frequency (LF) technology. This means animals with eID eartags are able to be scanned when animals are moved, rather than a visual read and manual input of the tag number. Electronic cattle traceability will strengthen the UK’s ability to prevent, detect, and respond to animal disease outbreaks, protecting farmers and the rural economy.

This will be supported by a new cattle movement reporting system which will be easier to use for farmers, markets, abattoirs and regulators alike. This will simplify existing regulations and support the livestock industry to boost productivity, food security and international trade.

This comes as the government announced a £200 million investment in the UK’s main research and laboratory testing facilities at Weybridge to bolster protection against animal disease, and the recent announcement that livestock farmers in England can apply for a series of free annual vet visits on farm to check for diseases and receive biosecurity recommendations and tailored animal health and welfare advice.

Biosecurity Minister, Baroness Hayman said:

This is a significant milestone in modernising how we manage cattle health, welfare and traceability in England. These reforms strike the right balance in supporting farmers with clearer, simpler rules while helping the sector strengthen its productivity, resilience and global competitiveness.

UK Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Christine Middlemiss said:

Electronic identification is a game-changer for disease traceability. It allows for faster, more accurate tracking of cattle movements, which is crucial in responding to outbreaks and maintaining our high biosecurity standards. This shift puts England in step with best global practice and today’s early confirmation will provide the livestock industry the clarity it needs to begin preparing now — ensuring that the right tags, readers and systems are available at scale ahead of rollout.

Defra will also take a more proportionate approach to enforcement, which will give keepers the opportunity to correct issues before further action is considered, as part of a broader move to reduce red tape while strengthening biosecurity.

Following the wide-reaching sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) deal recently agreed at the UK-EU summit, this decision will further benefit livestock businesses in England by reducing trade friction and boosting their ability to export agri-food products abroad.

Today’s changes follow the UK Government’s Cattle Identification Consultation 2023 which has been published today, which signalled strong industry support for the measures introduced.