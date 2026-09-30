This early report briefing sets out the key findings from the thematic criminal justice joint inspection: ‘Electronic monitoring in practice: The police response to electronically monitored bail conditions and the use of electronic monitoring on community sentences and post-release licences’.

We examined the police response to electronically monitored bail conditions and the effectiveness of electronic monitoring used by the Probation Service.

The inspection was led by HM Inspectorate of Probation and supported by HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services. The full report will be published on 26 October 2026.

Get the report briefing

Electronic monitoring in practice: Early report briefing