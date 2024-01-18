Eleven men fined for illegal fishing across South and South West

Some 11 men were sentenced at Swindon magistrates’ court on 8 January 2024 for illegal fishing practices. In total, they were ordered to pay £4,135.

Joshua Cooper, 19, of Warren Avenue, Southampton, was found guilty in his absence of fishing without a licence at Highbridge, River Itchen, Eastleigh. He entered no plea and was fined £220 and ordered to pay costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £88.

Hajri Karoshi, 53, of Yeftly Drive, Littlemore in Oxford, pleaded guilty to 2 offences. He was fined £51 for fishing without a licence and £54 for fishing during the annual close season at Hockley, River Itchen, Winchester. He was also ordered to pay costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £43.

William Manning, 27, of Sleaford Road, Beckingham in Lincolnshire, pleaded guilty to fishing without a licence at River Test, Southampton, and was ordered to pay a total of £268, consisting of a £95 fine, £135 in costs and a £38 victim surcharge fee.

Oakley Bedford, 23, of Beaufort Road, Havant, in Hampshire, was ordered to pay a £128 fine after he pleaded guilty to fishing without a licence at Sinah Warren, Havant. Bedford was also made to pay £135 in costs and a victim surcharge of £51.

Neculai Mocanu, 53, of Hounslow Road, Feltham, Middlesex, pleaded guilty after he was found fishing at The Malms at the River Itchen, Winchester, in the close season. He was made to pay a total of £191, including a £40 fine, £135 in costs and a victim surcharge of £16.

Petro Petrascu, 47, of New Chapel Square, Feltham, pleaded guilty to fishing at The Malms at the River Itchen, Winchester, during the close season. He was fined £330 and paid £135 in costs as well as a £132 victim surcharge fee.

Patrick Taylor, 25, of Harlaxton Road, Grantham, in Lincolnshire, did not enter a plea when he was found to be fishing without a licence at River Test, Totton. In his absence, he was ordered to pay a fine of £220, plus a £88 victim surcharge and costs of £135.

Adam Taylor, 27, of London Road, Ashford, Middlesex, was found guilty in his absence of fishing without a licence at River Farm, Fareham. He was ordered to pay £433 in total, including a fine of £220, a £88 victim surcharge and costs of £135.

Astrit Veshi, 49, of Rivermead Road, Oxford, was found guilty in his absence of 2 offences at Hockley, River Itchen, Winchester. These offences were fishing without a licence and fishing during the annual close season for freshwater fish. He was fined £440 for the two offences and ordered to pay £135 in costs and a £176 victim surcharge.

Andon Xhika, 36, of Cranmer Road, Oxford, pleaded guilty to fishing without a licence and fishing during the annual close season at Hockley, River Itchen, Winchester. He paid a total of £387, including £90 fine for each offence, £72 victim surcharge and £135 in costs.

Harry Burston, 30, of Hazelmere, Otterford, Chard, was found guilty in his absence of fishing without a licence at the Chard Reservoir. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £135 in costs and a £88 victim surcharge fee.

James Allan, an Environment Agency fisheries enforcement officer, said:

Money raised from fishing licence sales is used to protect and improve fish stocks and fisheries, benefitting anglers and, for those caught cheating the system, we will always prosecute. These anglers disregarded signs at the fisheries that said an Environment Agency rod licence was needed to fish. Rod fishing byelaws are there to protect fish stocks and their habitats. If you do not comply with these byelaws you could face prosecution and be fined up to £2,500.

Any angler aged 13 or over, fishing on a river, canal or still water needs a licence. A 1-day licence costs from just £6 and an annual licence costs from just £30 - concessions available. Junior licences are free for 13 - 16-year-olds. Licences are available from www.gov.uk/get-a-fishing-licence or by calling the Environment Agency on 0344 800 5386 between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Friday.

The Environment Agency carries out enforcement work all year round and is supported by partners including the police and the Angling Trust. Fisheries enforcement work is intelligence-led, targeting known hot-spots and where illegal fishing is reported. Anyone with information about illegal fishing activities can contact the Environment Agency incident hotline 24/7 on 0800 80 70 60 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Background

William Manning was charged with: On 25 June 2023 at River Test, Nursling, Southampton, in a place where fishing is regulated, fished for trout by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line, contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975.

Hajri Karoshi was charged with: On 8 May 2023 at Hockley - River Itchen, Winchester, in a place where fishing is regulated, fished for salmon by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line, contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975.

On 8 May 2023 at Hockley - River Itchen, Winchester, during the annual close season for freshwater fish, fished with rod and line for salmon, migratory trout or non migratory trout other than with an artificial fly or lure, without previous consent of the Environment Agency in writing. Contrary to Byelaw 7 of the Southern Region Fisheries Byelaws which came into force on 24 June 1985 & made pursuant to sections 210 and Schedule 25 of the Water Resources Act 1991 and contrary to Section 211 of the said Act.

Joshua Cooper was charged with: On 27 May 2023 at Highbridge – River Itchen, Eastleigh, in a place where fishing is regulated, fished for trout by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line, contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975.

Oakley Bedford was charged with: On 5 August 2023 at Sinah Warren, Havant, in a place where fishing is regulated, fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line, contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975.

Neculai Mocanu was charged with: On 14 May 2023 at The Malms on the River Itchen, Winchester, fished for freshwater fish in the close season, contrary to National Byelaw 2 of the Environment Agency Byelaws made on the 12 July 2010 and contrary to National Byelaw 6 confirmed 23 March 2010 made pursuant to sections 210 and 211 Schedule 25 of the Water Resources Act 1991.

Petro Petrascu was charged with: On 14 May 2023 at The Malms on the River Itchen, Winchester, during the close season for freshwater fish, fished with rod and line for non-migratory trout other than with an artificial fly or lure, without previous consent of the Environment Agency in writing. Contrary to Byelaw 7 of the Southern Region Fisheries Byelaws which came into force on 24 June 1985 & made pursuant to sections 210 and Schedule 25 of the Water Resources Act 1991 and Contrary to Section 211 of the said Act.

Patrick Taylor was charged with: On 25 June 2023 at River Test, Totton, in a place where fishing is regulated, fished for trout by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line, contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975.

Adam Taylor was charged with: On 8 July 2023 at River Farm, Fareham, in a place where fishing is regulated, fished for trout by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line, contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975.

Astrit Veshi was charged with: On 8 May 2023 at Hockley - River Itchen, Winchester, in a place where fishing is regulated, fished for salmon by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line, contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975. On 8 May 2023 at Hockley - River Itchen, Winchester, during the annual close season for freshwater fish, fished with rod and line for salmon, migratory trout or non-migratory trout other than with an artificial fly or lure, without previous consent of the Environment Agency in writing. Contrary to Byelaw 7 of the Southern Region Fisheries Byelaws, which came into force on 24 June 1985 & made pursuant to sections 210 and Schedule 25 of the Water Resources Act 1991 and contrary to Section 211 of the said Act.

Andon Xhika was charged with: On 8 May 2023 at Hockley - River Itchen, Winchester, in a place where fishing is regulated, fished for salmon by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line, contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975. On 8 May 2023 at Hockley - River Itchen, Winchester, during the annual close season for freshwater fish, fished with rod and line for salmon, migratory trout or non-migratory trout other than with an artificial fly or lure, without previous consent of the Environment Agency in writing. Contrary to Byelaw 7 of the Southern Region Fisheries Byelaws, which came into force on 24 June 1985 & made pursuant to sections 210 and Schedule 25 of the Water Resources Act 1991 and contrary to Section 211 of the said Act.

Harry Burston was charged with: On 9 July 2023 at Chard Reservoir, Chard, in a place where fishing is regulated, fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line, contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975.