Ministry of Defence
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Eligibility for care at Ilford Park Polish Home: who can apply
Ilford Park Polish Home in Devon is welcoming applications from eligible individuals.
If you or a family member qualifies under the Polish Resettlement Act 1947, you could be entitled to a place at this unique home. It’s the last of its kind in Britain.
Many people who are eligible for admission to Ilford Park may need support with health and social care but not realise they qualify. The home currently has capacity to welcome more residents. The Ministry of Defence is keen to ensure that everyone entitled to this care knows about it.
Who is eligible?
The criteria for admission under the Polish Resettlement Act 1947 are:
- Those who fought with the Polish armed forces under British command
- Poles registered after 31 August 1939 under the Aliens Order 1920 who were permitted to enter the UK because of circumstances attributable to the Second World War – including those who were in concentration or labour camps, or were unable to return to Poland due to political changes
- The spouses and dependants of the above categories
The home serves a national catchment area, primarily drawing residents from places where the original 45 resettlement camps were situated across Great Britain.
What does Ilford Park offer?
Ilford Park can accommodate 95 people and provides exceptional facilities tailored to the needs of its residents. These include:
- Residential, nursing or sheltered care environments
- Accommodation fully furnished to a high standard
- A chapel within the home where Mass is offered daily by a live-in Polish priest from the Polish Catholic Mission
- Landscaped gardens
- Recreational activities reflecting residents’ interests
- Regular residents’ meetings to gather feedback on services
- Polish and English-speaking staff, with at least 30% bilingual, and translation facilities as necessary
The home celebrates Polish traditions including Constitution Day and Polish Independence Day alongside British occasions and works in close partnership with the Polish Catholic Mission, the Polish Embassy, the Polish Consulate, and Polish entertainment groups.
In a recent survey, 100% of respondents said they felt safe and secure at Ilford Park.
How to apply
Admissions to Ilford Park are open. If you believe you or a family member may be eligible, we encourage you to get in touch.
To apply, visit www.gov.uk/guidance/apply-for-residential-and-nursing-care-at-ilford-park-polish-home
For more information, visit www.gov.uk/guidance/ilford-park-polish-home
To contact the home directly, email dbs-afvs-ilford-park-polish-home@mod.gov.uk
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/eligibility-for-care-at-ilford-park-polish-home-who-can-apply
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