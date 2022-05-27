Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
|Printable version
Eligibility for Community Ownership Fund expanded
More community groups will be able to rescue prized local assets, such as sports clubs, music venues and historic buildings, following the expansion of levelling up funding.
-
Even more strong community projects will be able to apply for funding through reforms to government Community Ownership Fund
-
COF prospectus published outlining new eligibility criteria along with easier to use expression of interest process and support for prospective applicants
-
Pubs, historic buildings and sports facilities included in projects to be taken over by community groups, following 39 assets across UK already saved by fund
More community groups will be able to rescue prized local assets, such as sports clubs, music venues and historic buildings, following the expansion of levelling up funding.
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has today (27 May 2022) published the prospectus for the second round of its £150 million Community Ownership Fund. Building on the successful launch of pilot finding last year, which saved 39 assets across the UK, changes to the fund will ensure it is more inclusive and flexible, following feedback from previous applicants.
Allocations from the first round of funding included £1 million for Bury fans to rescue Gigg Lane stadium, £90,000 for The Queen’s Ballroom in Tredegar, Wales, and £96,000 for The Racehorse Inn Community pub in rural Suffolk.
Changes made for the second round mean even more community groups will be able to take control of venues and other assets in their area that are at risk of being lost forever. This is all part of the government’s drive to level up local communities across the country, creating more jobs for local people, boosting local businesses and building up local economies as a result. As a part of this, the recent introduction of the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill, presented plans to transform struggling towns and cities, supporting local leaders to take back control of regeneration, ending the blight of empty shops on their high streets and delivering the quality homes that communities need.
The prospectus sets out updated, widened, eligibility criteria. This includes removing the requirement that assets have had a use within the last 5 years and will now consider any asset which has had a previous community use, massively expanding the projects eligible to apply. Applicants who have a minimum of a 15-year lease on an asset would now also be considered for funding. Previously, leases were restricted to a minimum of 25 years.
Minister for Levelling Up, the Union and Constitution, Neil O’Brien MP said:
From community centres to music venues, the Community Ownership Fund is a vital tool for communities to take on projects that will benefit their area and rescue assets which would otherwise have been lost forever.
We want even more communities to benefit from the fund and that’s why we are reforming the application process and expanding the eligibility criteria.
We will continue to grow this fund to empower local people, restoring their pride in the places where they live and levelling up communities across the United Kingdom.
The fund is already helping communities across the country seize ownership of prized local assets that are at risk, including the UK’s most remote pub in Scotland and Gigg Lane, home of Bury FC and also:
-
Leigh Spinners mill, the largest building in Leigh, in Greater Manchester, which has been vacant for many years. The £250,000 of funding is transforming the space into a hot spot that offers support to community groups and creating more employment opportunities.
-
Ballymacash sports academy in Northern Ireland which has received £300,000 for creating state-of-the-art sports facilities and improving the club with a brand new 3G sports pitch – a specialised pitch for football comprised of three different turfs.
-
The Queen’s Ballroom in Tredegar, Wales, has been saved thanks to £90,000 in funding, The historic building was originally one of Wales’s first purpose built electric cinemas. Today it houses a fully funded programme which provides young people, aged 7-18, with the opportunity to learn fundamental skills for working in film.
-
A community in rural Suffolk successfully bought their local pub, the Racehorse Inn, through a £96,000 grant from the Community Ownership Fund in March 2022. The pub will hopefully be transformed into a local hub with a post office and shop to serve the residents of Westhall and the surrounding area.
The first round of successful projects was announced at the Spending Review in autumn last year. Applications to bid for round 2 of funding through the Community Ownership Fund will open in June this year.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/eligibility-for-community-ownership-fund-expanded
Latest News from
Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
Next step in plans for gigabit broadband in new-build homes25/05/2022 11:27:00
New-build homes will come with fast and reliable gigabit broadband under plans being brought forward by the government.
Garden communities set to flourish across England25/05/2022 10:10:00
Thousands of new homes and jobs will be created in beautiful, green neighbourhoods across England, supported by £15 million government funding for garden communities.
35 projects across England awarded funding from Windrush Day Grant Scheme 202223/05/2022 12:10:00
Events helping remember and recognise the leading role the Windrush Generation and their descendants have played in making Britain stronger, culturally richer and more inclusive.
35 projects across England awarded funding from Windrush Day Grant Scheme 202220/05/2022 13:20:00
Events helping remember and recognise the leading role the Windrush Generation and their descendants have played in making Britain stronger, culturally richer and more inclusive.
New Bill to level up the nation16/05/2022 09:38:00
Government introduces plans to transform struggling towns and cities, supporting local leaders to take back control of regeneration.
350,000 households supported to buy a home through Help to Buy13/05/2022 15:10:00
Over 350,000 young people and families have been helped into homeownership with Help to Buy since its launch in 2013.
UK and Welsh governments reach £26 million deal to establish new Freeport in Wales12/05/2022 15:20:00
An agreement has been reached between the UK and Welsh governments to collaborate and deliver a new Freeport in Wales.
Government to deliver ‘new deal’ for renters11/05/2022 15:10:00
Renters Reform Bill to improve lives of millions of renters by driving up standards in the private and socially rented sector, delivering on the government’s mission to level up the country.