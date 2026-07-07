Eligible families can sign up to get help with uniform costs and get extra funding for their school

Families could be eligible for between £125 to £200 per learner for support with school uniform costs, classroom essentials like pens and bags and to help pay for clothing for enrichment activities.

The School Essentials Grant is open now and supports families with children in reception to year 11 on lower incomes and who get certain benefits.

The grant provides £125 per learner and £200 for learners entering year 7 to help with increased costs associated with starting secondary school.

Families can check their eligibility and apply through their local authority where their child goes to school, further details can be found at 'get help with school costs'.

As well as providing direct support to families, every successful application helps ensure schools receive the full funding available to support learners from lower-income households.

Parents and carers can claim once per child per school year. Alongside school uniform costs, The Schools Essential Grant can help with:

school activities, including learning a musical instrument, sports kit and other equipment for after school activities

classroom essentials, including pens, pencils and school bags

specialist equipment for new curriculum activities such as design and technology

IT equipment: laptops and tablets only (School Essentials should only be used in limited situations where a school is unable to loan equipment to the family)

equipment for out-of-school hours trips such as outdoor learning (for example, waterproofs)

non-uniform essential items such as clothing to support access and involvement in residential outdoor education

uniform for enrichment activities, including but not limited to: scouts, guides, cadets, martial arts, sports, performing arts, or dance

Minister for Education and Welsh Language Anna Brychan, yesterday said: