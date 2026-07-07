Welsh Government
|Printable version
Eligible families can sign up to get help with uniform costs and get extra funding for their school
Families could be eligible for between £125 to £200 per learner for support with school uniform costs, classroom essentials like pens and bags and to help pay for clothing for enrichment activities.
The School Essentials Grant is open now and supports families with children in reception to year 11 on lower incomes and who get certain benefits.
The grant provides £125 per learner and £200 for learners entering year 7 to help with increased costs associated with starting secondary school.
Families can check their eligibility and apply through their local authority where their child goes to school, further details can be found at 'get help with school costs'.
As well as providing direct support to families, every successful application helps ensure schools receive the full funding available to support learners from lower-income households.
Parents and carers can claim once per child per school year. Alongside school uniform costs, The Schools Essential Grant can help with:
- school activities, including learning a musical instrument, sports kit and other equipment for after school activities
- classroom essentials, including pens, pencils and school bags
- specialist equipment for new curriculum activities such as design and technology
- IT equipment: laptops and tablets only (School Essentials should only be used in limited situations where a school is unable to loan equipment to the family)
- equipment for out-of-school hours trips such as outdoor learning (for example, waterproofs)
- non-uniform essential items such as clothing to support access and involvement in residential outdoor education
- uniform for enrichment activities, including but not limited to: scouts, guides, cadets, martial arts, sports, performing arts, or dance
Minister for Education and Welsh Language Anna Brychan, yesterday said:
We know the cost of living is having a real impact on families and a clear commitment of this new Welsh Government is to support families, from extending funded childcare, introducing Cynnal child payment pilot and recently announcing the extension of free school meals for those in receipt of universal credit, our ambition is to ensure we give children the best start in life.
The Schools’ Essentials Grant helps with school costs, it is important that those eligible sign up in order to receive the one-off payment and additional funding for their school.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/eligible-families-can-sign-get-help-uniform-costs-and-get-extra-funding-their-school
Latest News from
Welsh Government
‘Made-for-bikes’ Wales to become a leading cycling destination’ – FM marks one year until Tour de France comes to Wales07/07/2026 11:15:00
First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth today set out his ambition for Wales to become a world leading cycling tourism destination.
Welsh Government commits to simpler, fairer benefits for older people02/07/2026 16:25:00
The Welsh Government is encouraging more older people across Wales to claim the financial support they are entitled to, helping ensure more money reaches those who need it.
Welsh Government donates £50,000 to DEC Venezuela Earthquake Appeal02/07/2026 09:10:00
The Welsh Government has announced a £50,000 donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Venezuela Earthquake Appeal, following the devastating twin earthquakes that struck the country last week.
Wales acts now to prepare NHS and social care for winter01/07/2026 15:20:00
The Welsh Government has announced early action to help the NHS and social care prepare for the winter.
New coach between the north and the south of Wales will cut journey times by over an hour01/07/2026 13:10:00
People across Wales will save over an hour on journey times between the north and the south of Wales when a new long-distance coach launches this autumn.
Welsh Government action to transform north Wales health board01/07/2026 12:05:00
A Welsh Government directed intervention will take place at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board to stabilise services, strengthen leadership and accountability and drive lasting improvement for people across north Wales.
Welsh farms to access low-interest loans for sustainable investment30/06/2026 14:05:00
Welsh farming businesses will be able to access affordable, long-term finance to invest in sustainability and productivity through a new £5 million pilot scheme launching on 1 July 2026.
100 new jobs and major carbon reduction boost in plastics firm expansion30/06/2026 11:05:00
A leading plastic processing firm is creating 100 new jobs in south Wales and making a significant contribution to reducing Wales’ carbon footprint.