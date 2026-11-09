Eligible groups urged to get vaccinated as flu season begins

Public Health Wales is urging all eligible groups, particularly those with long-term health conditions and those aged 65 and over, to get vaccinated as soon as possible, following evidence that flu is circulating.

The latest surveillance data from across Wales shows that influenza activity is increasing and that the flu season has started.

Influenza levels currently remain low, but case numbers are expected to rise over the coming weeks. The flu season typically begins around late November or early December. This year’s season has started earlier than usual, but not as early as last year’s.

Flu can be serious, particularly for older adults and people with long-term health conditions such as asthma, diabetes, or chronic heart disease, which can make them more vulnerable to complications, because of influenza viruses.

Dr Christopher Johnson, Head of the Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme (VPDP) at Public Health Wales, recently said:

“Flu is now circulating across Wales and slightly earlier than would usually be expected. “Although the flu season has started early, there is still time to get your flu vaccine before we reach the peak of circulation. The flu vaccine is one of the most effective ways to protect yourself against the three strains of flu that circulate each year. “Several flu viruses circulate each winter, but currently we are seeing influenza A(H1) and A(H3), with more cases of A(H1) confirmed so far. A(H1) can have a greater impact on younger people, including children, pregnant women and those with underlying health conditions, while A(H3) has historically been associated with higher levels of illness in older adults and care home settings. As both viruses are circulating, it is important that everyone eligible takes up the offer of a flu vaccine for the best possible protection. “As we’re seeing co-circulation of both of these viruses currently, which affect different parts of the population, it’s important that everyone who is eligible has their flu vaccine, to give them their best chance of protection. “Many people will also be eligible for other vaccinations that help prevent infections that are more common in the winter, including COVID-19 and RSV. Together, these vaccines provide the best protection against the viruses which put many people in hospital and place pressure on our NHS each winter. “Vaccination is one of the most effective ways to stay well, but it works best alongside other simple actions that help stop viruses spreading. Washing your hands regularly, covering coughs and sneezes, staying at home when you are unwell, and letting fresh air into indoor spaces.”

The flu vaccine is offered every year to help protect those most at risk of serious illness. It is especially important for older adults, care home residents and staff, health and social care workers, young children, those with certain health conditions such as asthma and diabetes, and pregnant women, because flu in pregnancy can have serious health impacts for both pregnant women and babies.

Those eligible for a free NHS flu vaccine include people aged 65 years and older, people aged six months to 64 years with a long-term health condition, pregnant women, carers, health and social care workers, and people living in care homes. Children aged two and three (on 31 August 2025) are also eligible, and primary and secondary school pupils (reception to year 11) are being offered the flu vaccine through schools.