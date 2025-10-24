NHS Wales
Eligible groups urged to get vaccinated as flu season starts early
Public Health Wales is urging all eligible groups particularly those aged 65 and over and residents in care homes, to get vaccinated as soon as possible following evidence that flu is circulating earlier than usual in Wales.
The latest surveillance data including data from GPs, hospital testing and confirmed outbreaks in different settings, shows that influenza activity is increasing and that the flu season has started earlier than usual.
Influenza levels currently remain low, but case numbers are expected to rise over the coming weeks. The flu season usually begins around late November or early December, so this current activity is around a month earlier than in recent seasons.
Flu can be serious, particularly for older adults and people with long-term health conditions such as asthma, diabetes, or chronic heart disease, which can make them more vulnerable to complications, because of influenza viruses.
Dr Christopher Johnson, Head of the Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme (VPDP) at Public Health Wales, said: “Flu is now circulating across Wales and we’re seeing signs that this year’s season has started earlier than usual.
“Although the flu season is starting earlier than we have seen in recent years, there is still time to get your flu vaccine before we reach the peak of circulation. The flu vaccine is one of the most effective ways to protect yourself against the three strains of flu that circulate each year.
“We see several flu virus types circulating each winter, which can affect people across different age-groups. Currently influenza A(H3) is the type of flu we are detecting in the largest numbers. Historically, seasons where influenza A(H3) viruses have dominated, have seen higher levels of illness and outbreaks in residential care homes and in older adults.
“We are also detecting smaller number of influenza A(H1), which can often affect younger age groups more severely, especially children, adults with clinical risks and pregnant women.
“Many people will also be eligible for other vaccinations that help prevent infections that are more common in the winter, including COVID-19 and RSV. Together, these vaccines provide the best protection against the viruses which put many people in hospital and place pressure on NHS resources this winter.”
The flu vaccine is offered every year to help protect those most at risk of serious illness. It is especially important for older adults, care home residents and staff, health and social care workers, young children, those with certain health conditions including asthma and diabetes and pregnant women, as flu in pregnancy can have serious health impacts for both pregnant women and babies.
Those eligible for a free NHS flu vaccine include people aged 65 years and older, people aged six months to 64 years with a long-term health condition, pregnant women, carers, health and social care workers, and people living in care homes. Children aged two and three (on 31 August 2025) are also eligible, and primary and secondary school pupils (reception to year 11) are being offered the flu vaccine through schools.
For more information about how to get your vaccines, please visit the Public Health Wales website here:
https://phw.nhs.wales/topics/immunisation-and-vaccines/winter-vaccinations/
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/eligible-groups-urged-to-get-vaccinated-as-flu-season-starts-early/
