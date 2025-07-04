Elizabeth Emblem awarded to families of public servants who died in the line of duty

More than 100 public servants who died in service recognised in the second ever Elizabeth Emblem List.

106 police officers, firefighters, overseas workers and other public servants who died in service have been recognised with the Elizabeth Emblem.

The Elizabeth Emblem recognises the sacrifices made by public servants who have lost their lives as a result of their duty. It is the civilian equivalent of the Elizabeth Cross, which recognises members of the UK Armed Forces who died in action or as a result of a terrorist attack.

Established last year, it is only the second ever list of Elizabeth Emblem recipients to be published. The next of kin are awarded the national form of recognition.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Pat McFadden, yesterday said:

We owe an enduring debt to the public servants who give their lives to protect others. The Elizabeth Emblem is a reminder not just of the ultimate price their loved ones have paid in service of our communities, it is a lasting symbol of our national gratitude for their incredible sacrifice.

The list includes:

Gwen Mayor, a school teacher who was killed in 1996 while protecting her pupils at Dunblane Primary School in 1996 as a result of a mass shooting. She died aged 45 alongside 15 pupils.

Police Constable Nina Mackay, who died aged 25 when confronted with a violent and mentally unstable man while searching a property in East London. The man stabbed her once in the abdomen, and she died from her injuries.

Firefighter John Liptrot, who in 1968 was part of a fire crew called to attempt to rescue three children who had entered a disused mineshaft. He was overcome by blackdamp (a combination of gases with insufficient oxygen to support human life) and could not be revived.

Police Constable Dennis Cowell, who died in 1965 whilst on duty as a River Policeman. He died in the river Thames after a police launch on which he was a crew member, capsized after a collision between three boats. PC Cowell was in the cabin at the time of the incident and drowned.

Six people who contracted COVID-19 while working in healthcare are recognised in the list. These include Dr Poornima Nair Balupuri, a General Practitioner Partner living in Bishop Auckland. She died in 2020 doing frontline essential work.

33 people on the list were police officers and firefighters based in Northern Ireland. They include:

Reserve Constable William Allen, who was serving in the Royal Ulster Constabulary when he was shot by the IRA while driving a lorry to collect milk from farms in South Armagh. His body was recovered in 1980.

Constable Cyril Wilson, who was shot by the IRA in an ambush in 1974. His patrol was responding to answer a call when it came under fire from a house in the Rathmore estate. Constable Wilson was rushed to Craigavon Area Hospital but died the next day.

Reserve Constable Robert Struthers, who died in 1978 while serving in the Royal Ulster Constabulary. He was shot by two members of the Provisional IRA while working in his office.

The design of the Emblem incorporates a rosemary wreath, a traditional symbol of remembrance, which surrounds the Tudor Crown. It is inscribed with ‘For A Life Given In Service’, and will have the name of the person for whom it is in memoriam inscribed on the reverse of the Emblem. It will include a pin to allow the award to be worn on clothing by the next of kin of the deceased.

Families and next of kin of those who have died in public service are encouraged to apply for an Elizabeth Emblem via gov.uk.