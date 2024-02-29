BCS
Elon Musk is ‘wrong’ that no jobs will be needed in the future – says poll of tech experts
Elon Musk’s claim that AI will make all human jobs irrelevant should not be taken seriously, according to a survey of tech experts.
During an interview with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for the AI Safety Summit last year, Musk said:
“There will come a point where no job is needed — you can have a job if you wanted to have a job... personal satisfaction, but the AI will be able to do everything.”
But in a poll by BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, 72% of tech professionals disagreed with Musk’s view that AI will render work unnecessary. Some 14% agreed (but only 5% ‘strongly’ agreed), with the rest unsure.
In comments, many IT experts said Musk’s statement was ‘hyperbole’ and suggested it was made to create headlines.
Those currently working in computing agreed that AI could replace a range of jobs, but would also create new roles, including oversight of AI decision making – known as ‘human in the loop’.
They also said that a number of jobs, for example hairdressing, were unlikely to be replaced by AI in the near future, despite advances in robotics.
BCS’ AI and Digital in Business Life survey also found AI would have the most immediate impact this year on customer services (for example chatbots replacing human advisers).
This was followed by information technology, then health and social care, then publishing and broadcasting, then education.
Leaders ranked their top business priorities as cyber security (69%), AI (58%) and business process automation (45%).
Only 8% of participants told BCS their organisation has enough resources to achieve their priorities.
Cyber attacks were most likely to keep IT managers awake at night in 2024 – this result has been consistent over the last 11 years of the survey.
