Eluned Morgan marks one year as Welsh First Minister

Eluned Morgan has spoken about a year of delivering what people in Wales want, since she was appointed Wales’ first female First Minister a year ago today.

In a post on her social media channels, the FM said:

One year ago, I became your First Minister, and I made a promise to listen, to learn and to deliver on the things that matter most to you. You were clear: Wales needs action – not more words – on four big things: health, jobs, homes and transport.

We’ve invested record sums in the NHS, with the number of people waiting longer than two years for treatment falling by more than half over the past 12 months. We’re creating Women’s Health Hubs in every health board area by next spring, and we’ve worked with unions and employers to improve pay and conditions for social care staff.

We’ve helped create more than 40,000 jobs this Senedd term so far, backed Welsh businesses, and secured one of the biggest rises in inward investment anywhere in the UK. Right across the country, regeneration projects are transforming town centres, and we’re investing three times more in arts venues than a decade ago.

We’ve unlocked land, backed new housing and protected over 4,600 homes and businesses from flooding. Every primary school pupil in Wales now gets a free school meal and we’ve put an extra £262 million into schools, giving every child the best start in life.

The completion of the Heads of the Valleys road is speeding up journeys and unlocking new investment. We’ve fixed thousands of potholes, invested hundreds of millions to make our roads safer and most journeys are now on new trains. We’ve invested £110 million in better buses, safer school routes, £1 bus fares for young people and more EV charging points.

This past year, I’ve stuck to the promise I made to listen, to learn and to deliver. But we’re not done yet. There’s still more to do, more voices to hear and more communities to back.

Together, we can build a stronger, fairer, more connected Wales.