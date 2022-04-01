Embedding entrepreneurialism

Industry roundtable to focus on delivering economic ambitions.

Economy Secretary Kate Forbes met with leading entrepreneurs and innovators in Glasgow to discuss working together to deliver the entrepreneurial ambitions of the National Strategy for Economic Transformation.

In the first of a series of industry roundtables, discussions focused on the entrepreneurial actions in the strategy. These include:

embedding first rate entrepreneurial learning across the education and skills systems

creating a world-class entrepreneurial infrastructure of institutions and programmes

providing a high intensity pathway for high growth companies

attracting and retaining the very best entrepreneurial talent from at home and abroad

and building an entrepreneurial mind-set in every sector of our economy

Speaking at the National Economic Forum earlier this week, Ms Forbes also confirmed entrepreneurship would be embedded into the post-16 school curriculum and the Young Person’s Guarantee. This will help cultivate the business leaders of tomorrow by introducing them to first-rate start-up techniques and experiences, and presenting business start-up as an aspirational, realistic and deeply fulfilling career choice.

Ms Forbes said:

“Scotland has enormous economic potential and one of the key programmes of the National Strategy for Economic Transformation is to establish Scotland as a world-class entrepreneurial nation, with a culture that encourages, promotes, and celebrates entrepreneurial activity in every sector of our economy

“If we get this culture change right we will see more start-ups and more scale-ups on a par with comparable economies, maximising the new opportunities that will arise over the next 10 years and, crucially, that entrepreneurial mind-set.

“The Scottish Government is committed to providing clear and decisive leadership to achieve this goal, while ensuring the voice of business is heard at the heart of government. We need to ensure we redesign services from the perspective of their users and whilst big talk about delivery might not capture the headlines, it is the delivery that is absolutely critical.

“I look forward to continuing these discussions and working with industry to deliver the ambitious National Strategy for Economic Transformation. The strategy gives us the focus and impetus to build on our strengths by doubling down on the work that is producing results and by pulling together to realise our ambitions of a fairer, wealthier and greener economy.”

Background

The first of a series of industry roundtables took place in Glasgow yesterday.

Scotland's National Strategy for Economic Transformation

National Economic Forum 2022: Finance and Economy Secretary speech - 30 March 2022

The National Strategy for Economic Transformation was informed by detailed analysis, consultation, and input from the Council for Economic Transformation.