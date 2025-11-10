WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Embracing digital innovation: LGA responds to roll out of new NHS digital technologies
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor, Chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing Committee, responded to the announcements from the Department for Health and Social Care
“It’s positive to see the NHS embracing digital innovation to bring care closer to home, with remote monitoring offering real potential to improve patient outcomes and ease pressure on services.
“However, challenges remain in ensuring these benefits reach everyone. Millions of people still face barriers to digital access, whether due to connectivity, skills, confidence, or affordability. Councils are central to bridging this divide - through place-based leadership, digital inclusion programmes, and trusted local support.
“To make digital health truly inclusive, government must invest in local digital inclusion leads, strengthen infrastructure, and ensure councils are equal partners in shaping and delivering these services.
“There should be a focused effort to support councils and local primary care networks to work more effectively together in their local areas, enabling more joined-up and resilient approaches to digital health and inclusion.”
DHSC: Patients to benefit from cutting-edge NHS care from their homes
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation welcomes government announcement that patients are set to benefit from cutting-edge NHS care from their own homes10/11/2025 10:05:00
Dr Layla McCay says that the announcement shows ambition to modernise care delivery through the use of digital tools
Sexual health services remain under-resourced: LGA statement10/11/2025 09:05:00
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor, Chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing Committee, responded to the recommendations from the House of Commons Health and Social Care Committee on sexual health services
NHS Confederation responds to ADHD Taskforce final report07/11/2025 11:05:00
Rebecca Gray responds on behalf of the NHS Confederation to the ADHD Taskforce final report
Budget choices will determine success of UK’s growth mission – CBI Budget submission07/11/2025 10:05:00
With just weeks until the UK Budget, the CBI is urging the Chancellor to make the bold decisions necessary to get the economy firing.
NHS Confederation responds to BMA resident doctors rejecting government's final pay offer07/11/2025 09:05:00
Rory Deighton responds to BMA resident doctors rejecting government's final pay offer ahead of further planned strikes.
CBI responds to latest MPC decision on interest rates - November 202506/11/2025 17:15:00
Alpesh Paleja, Deputy Chief Economist, CBI, responds to latest MPC decision on interest rates - November 2025
CBI responds to Curriculum and Assessment Review06/11/2025 14:05:00
CBI recently (04 November 2025) responded to Curriculum and Assessment Review.
Budget must be “ambitious for Britain” and deliver fair taxes - TUC06/11/2025 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently (Tuesday) commented on Rachel Reeves’ pre-Budget speech.
LGA: Councils key to success of Keep Britain Working report proposals06/11/2025 09:25:00
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor, Chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing Committee responds to the Councils key to success of Keep Britain Working report proposals
LGA - Raising the ‘healthiest generation of children’ – LGA calls for Budget funding for Public Health05/11/2025 16:25:00
At the 10-year milestone of children’s public health responsibilities moving to local authorities, the Local Government Association (LGA) is urging the Government to commit to public health in the Autumn Budget to meet the ambition of raising the ‘healthiest generation of children’, with strong leadership and sustained investment.