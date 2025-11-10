Embracing digital innovation: LGA responds to roll out of new NHS digital technologies

“It’s positive to see the NHS embracing digital innovation to bring care closer to home, with remote monitoring offering real potential to improve patient outcomes and ease pressure on services.

“However, challenges remain in ensuring these benefits reach everyone. Millions of people still face barriers to digital access, whether due to connectivity, skills, confidence, or affordability. Councils are central to bridging this divide - through place-based leadership, digital inclusion programmes, and trusted local support.

“To make digital health truly inclusive, government must invest in local digital inclusion leads, strengthen infrastructure, and ensure councils are equal partners in shaping and delivering these services.

“There should be a focused effort to support councils and local primary care networks to work more effectively together in their local areas, enabling more joined-up and resilient approaches to digital health and inclusion.”